'Beyond Psyched': Metallica Blown Away by Eddie Slaying Master of Puppets on 'Stranger Things'

Metallica, the legendary heavy metal band, is absolutely stoked to see the neat execution of their 1986 smash hit ‘Master of Puppets’ by the Duffer Brothers in the incredible scene of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 where Eddie Munson pulls out a guitar and shreds away the song in the Vecna’s backyard. Sharing a snippet of that very scene on their socials, Metallica wrote: “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

The band further added that they were totally “blown away” by the result, writing, “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

The band concluded their post by saying that they felt honoured to have been a part of Eddie’s journey on Stranger Things.

In 2016, the album Master of Puppets was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” It was also the first time a metal record was bestowed such an honour.

According to People, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has become one of the most-played songs in both the UK and the US following the ST season finale. The song by heavy metal US band was featured in the two-hour finale of the show, as part of Eddie Munson’s ingenious plan.

Master of Puppets, however, isn’t the only song being played on loop by Stranger Things fans. Kate Bush’s 37-year-old song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), has managed to make a special place in Gen Z’s playlist, thanks to Max jamming to it all day and night on her walkman.

