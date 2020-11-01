Beyond Science: AI Camera Confuses Referee's Bald Head for Football, Tracks it Through the Game

A match of football played in Scotland grabbed viewers' attention for all the wrong reasons after the home game was disrupted by a gaffe that left social media in disbelief.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle met up Ayr United on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium. The match tracked by Inverness team deployed an AI camera instead of a human to follow the ball on the field.

However, the machine, with a mind of its own, had its eyes glued on of the linesmen's bald head instead of the ball. As it turns out, the AI camera could not differentiate between the ball and the bald, hindering the action for the fans watching the football game from their homes.

Commentators had to apologise for the goof-up during the match, reported Thick Accent.

While the match turned out to be in Inverness' favour, the highlight of the night was unsurprisingly the AI camera's antics.

Hi Tom, maybe Inverness could speak with us? We supply @STREAMSTAR2 a purpose built live production system with 1-8 cameras, 4 layer graphics, 3 level replays for sports. Currently being used by MG ALBA, Darlington FC, Oxford FC and Hereford FC. No AI to worry about going wrong. — Chris Phillips (@CJP_services) October 27, 2020

Tweeting about the match, comedy writer James Felton shared a snippet from the bizarre incident wrote: "Everything is terrible. Here's a football match last weekend that was ruined after the AI cameraman kept mistaking the linesman's bald head for a football."

Everything is terrible. Here's a football match last weekend that was ruined after the AI cameraman kept mistaking the linesman's bald head for a football.https://t.co/BsoQFqEHu0 pic.twitter.com/GC9z9L8wHf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 29, 2020

The spectators on the Internet chimed in to share their thoughts over the fiasco.

A bit of light relief is needed I think. The wonders of modern #technology #AI . https://t.co/F05isQ7ASG — David Lewis (@CamroseDavid) November 1, 2020

This is amazing.A game had a ball with AI technology in it that allowed a camera to be unmanned but the camera still tracks the ball.But the lino had a bald head and the camera was mistaking his head for the ball.Lol https://t.co/AYp1ZHtQKU — #GSBOUT #GSBOUT (@TheIronHammer26) October 31, 2020

When the robots take over, we baldies will be the chosen people. https://t.co/vwZytTfrJP — R. Marr (@RolloTreadway) October 30, 2020

Just a tiny flex for 2020, really. https://t.co/JG4NWEsQ3i — Kerry Campbell (@kerrywcampbell) October 30, 2020

Guess 2020 is the year where anything and everything can happen.