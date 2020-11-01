News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Beyond Science: AI Camera Confuses Referee's Bald Head for Football, Tracks it Through the Game

Screenshot from video tweeted by @JimMFelton.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @JimMFelton.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle met up Ayr United on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium in Scotland. The match tracked by Inverness team deployed an AI camera instead of a human to follow the ball on the field.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

A match of football played in Scotland grabbed viewers' attention for all the wrong reasons after the home game was disrupted by a gaffe that left social media in disbelief.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle met up Ayr United on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium. The match tracked by Inverness team deployed an AI camera instead of a human to follow the ball on the field.

However, the machine, with a mind of its own, had its eyes glued on of the linesmen's bald head instead of the ball. As it turns out, the AI camera could not differentiate between the ball and the bald, hindering the action for the fans watching the football game from their homes.

Commentators had to apologise for the goof-up during the match, reported Thick Accent.

While the match turned out to be in Inverness' favour, the highlight of the night was unsurprisingly the AI camera's antics.

Tweeting about the match, comedy writer James Felton shared a snippet from the bizarre incident wrote: "Everything is terrible. Here's a football match last weekend that was ruined after the AI cameraman kept mistaking the linesman's bald head for a football."

The spectators on the Internet chimed in to share their thoughts over the fiasco.

Guess 2020 is the year where anything and everything can happen.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...