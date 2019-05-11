Beyond the Call of Duty: Cop Befriends Lonely 6-year-old Florida Boy After 911 Call

A boy from Florida became friends with a cop after ringing up 911 because he was feeling lonely.On Tuesday, Tallahassee Police Department officer Joe White responded to an emergency call from a 6-year-old boy who dialled 911 unbeknownst to his family.“Officer White arrived on scene and the young man asked Officer White to be his friend because he was lonely,” the department said in a Facebook post, which included a picture of the boy with White. “Officer White took the time to explain how 911 is used and how it’s for emergencies.”The boy was beaming as he sat in the driver’s seat of White’s patrol car and turned on its lights.“Then Officer White said he’d always be a friend!” the department said. “The young man got a stuffed animal, got to sit in the patrol car and got to spend some time with Officer White! We have a new friend!”The heartwarming story has already gotten thousands of likes, shares and comments from Facebook users.“What a great story Kudos to Officer White sometimes all those little ones need is a friend little or big a friend is always welcome,” one comment said.“Thank you Officer White! A new Friendship…something positive for a change. What a handsome young friend!” added another.The department praised White for “phenomenal job answering this 911 call and using it as an opportunity to be a positive mentor.”“It was a great moment to develop an important relationship. The child’s mother and older brother were there but there is a large age gap between the child and his brother. They did not know he called 911. The child knew by calling 911, he’d have a friend and he did!”The department added: “He knows now to call 911 only in case of a true emergency but also knows Officer White and other officers will be right there if he needs them just to talk.”