1-min read

BFF Goals: Cheetah Cub and Rescue Dog’s Unusual Friendship is Melting Hearts

Single cheetah cubs are often paired with dogs to help them cope with the stress of lone survival.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
A unique feline-canine friendship | Image credit: Facebook/Cincinnati zoo

While the historic hostility between cat and dogs is famous, a feline-canine pair in Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in U.S. is set on undoing the stereotype with their tight friendship.

The adorable pair including a dog and a baby cheetah is winning hearts online with their lovable antics. And the story behind their friendship is just as heart-warming.

The baby cheetah, who was named Kris, was born earlier this year at the zoo’s Mast Farm Breeding Center. Kris, a single cub, was then introduced to a rescue dog called Remus. for single cub, surviving the early months on their own could be quite stressful. But with Remus, the baby Cheetah looks content and happy.

Take a look at the BFFs cuddling together after a long day of play.

The zoo, in a statement, explained why dogs are paired with cubs. “Cheetahs can have upwards of six cubs in a litter at a time and they will stay with their mothers for up to nearly two years. When a cheetah mom has only one or two cubs survive in her litter, often she will abandon those cubs and even stop producing milk for them.”

The zoo further explained, “There is a lot of training that goes into shaping a successful cheetah ambassador. The dog helps with this as well. We start from a young age with the cheetah to teach it an acceptable way to interact with her trainers. For example, we do not want her jumping up on us, biting etc. While it may be cute when Kris is this little, it’s not very cute when she is full grown! That is another reason why Kris will have Remus, to allow her to do all that fun jumping and play behavior that she wants to but cannot do with her trainers. Dogs can communicate with cheetahs in a way that we as humans simply cannot.”

You can find more heartwarming clips of the pair having fun, fighting and playing together on the zoo’s Instagram page

