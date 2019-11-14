Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
2-min read

BFFs Jameela Jamil and Celeste Barber Recreate Iconic John and Yoko Rolling Stones Cover

Jamil met Barber on the social media, the platform that both artists use to propagate their work and their stand on issues, commanding millions of followers.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
BFFs Jameela Jamil and Celeste Barber Recreate Iconic John and Yoko Rolling Stones Cover
The 1981 Rolling Stones cover was shot just hours before the assassination of Lennon in 1980 | Image credit: Twitter/Jameela Jamil

Actress Jameela Jamil and comedian Celeste Barber just redefined BFF goals with the new cover of InStyle magazine for which they recreated the classic John and Yoko cover for the 1981 Rolling Stones.

The iconic photograph featuring The Beatles' John Lennon and his activist partner Yoko Ono was taken by famed photographer Annie Leibowitz in 1980 just a few hours before the sensational assassination of Lennon.

Almost half a century later, the image has been recreated by Jamil and Barber, who like the former muses, believe in shock value and share the duo's penchant for going against the grain.

The image is meant to convey the message of discarding body and beauty standards and embracing the real self that both propagate while also describing the close relationship that the two women share. The friendship is a result of both Jamil and Barber's fierce and vocal feminism and their tirade against unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by the glamour industry.

Jamil, who acted in the NBC fantasy-comedy series The Good Place, has been an activist for nearly 14 years and is a delightfully blunt proponent of women's right to choose as well as body shaming. She founded the I Weigh movement to talk about body image and issues and gender stereotypes. The 33-year-old actor recently told Cosmopolitan that she had turned down ads worth $3 Mn to avoid endorsing

"problematic products".

Barber, on the other hand, is an Australian Instagram influencer, comedian and writer has worked in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She went viral for a snarky and sharp commentary on airbrushed and manufactured celebrity photos. He Instagram account is full of images of Barber recreating photos shared by celebrities and contrasting them with herself.

"I’m on the COVER of @instylemagazine WITH my brilliant mate/hero @celestebarber !!! Where we show a real girl’s night out. Pizza in a gutter. Drunken mess and tears," Jamil wrote on social media while sharing the image.

She also shared other photos Barber and her while giving women some advice as to how one goes about a 'real' girls' night out: a little self-love, a little self-loathing and lots of pizza.

Barber met Jamil on the social media, the platform that both artists use to propagate their work and their stand on issues, commanding millions of followers.

