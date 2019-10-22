'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test
The BCCI asked tweeple to caption the photo and of course, Virat Kohli fans obliged.
Virat Kohli may be an exceptional captain and on countless occasions, he's led the Indian cricket team to victory, making all of back home extremely proud. But if there's one thing his fans enjoy more than watching him play, it's his myriad facial expressions and candid moments on the field.
Recently, the BCCI shared a photo of Virat Kohli on their official Twitter handle where the latter seemed to be caught in a rather funny posture, a lot like the one you make while trying to scare a kid.
Needless to say, the photo had everyone in splits.
Caption this?#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FFqkrKNlfA— BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2019
From Gully Boy raps to hilarious memes, the responses have us hooked.
Whenever I see a kid pic.twitter.com/2jF2deONtB— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) October 21, 2019
Bhaago Bachcho Sher Aya pic.twitter.com/GuMLXkl35F— Rohit Vertex Goswami 🇮🇳🚩 (@rohit_vertex) October 21, 2019
Paaaaaaa#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/LSAFwtx94y— सिद्धान्त पटेल (@PatelSiddhant_) October 21, 2019
This is not the first time Virat's poses and candid moments have gone viral, and we're hoping it won't be the last!
