'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test

Virat Kohli may be an exceptional captain and on countless occasions, he's led the Indian cricket team to victory, making all of back home extremely proud. But if there's one thing his fans enjoy more than watching him play, it's his myriad facial expressions and candid moments on the field.

Recently, the BCCI shared a photo of Virat Kohli on their official Twitter handle where the latter seemed to be caught in a rather funny posture, a lot like the one you make while trying to scare a kid.

Needless to say, the photo had everyone in splits.

The BCCI also asked tweeple to caption the photo and of course, Virat Kohli fans obliged.

From Gully Boy raps to hilarious memes, the responses have us hooked.

Whenever I see a kid pic.twitter.com/2jF2deONtB — 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) October 21, 2019

pic.twitter.com/48FTDZ47Hv — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 21, 2019

Bhaago Bachcho Sher Aya pic.twitter.com/GuMLXkl35F — Rohit Vertex Goswami 🇮🇳🚩 (@rohit_vertex) October 21, 2019

This is not the first time Virat's poses and candid moments have gone viral, and we're hoping it won't be the last!

