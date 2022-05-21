'Bhago': Priest Urges Bride, Groom to Hurry up During 'Pheras' at 3 am Wedding

Indian weddings are not a one-day affair. From Mehendi to Haldi, every day is a gala affair. The main event, too, takes almost 24 hours to culminate. As a result, it can get tiring, not just for the guests or the bride & groom but also for the priest guiding the processions.

In a video that is going viral on social media, an almost wedded couple is seen doing the rounds around the fire pit when the priest is heard advising the couple to run and get it over with. Apparently, the ritual was being performed at three in the morning. The comment made by the priest induced a wave of laughter across the hall, which also included the bride and groom.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 50 lakh views, and roughly 5 lakh likes. Netizens became instant fans of the priest, which was clear with the kind of comments that surfaced. One user speculated the “pandit ji” must have been a comedian before. Another called him a rocking entertainer. One user wrote, “He is the same pandit ji who makes celebrities laugh during their wedding.” Another wrote, “One thing has to be noticed is that ye pandit ji bade lit hain (Pandit ji is very lit).”

Well, users on social media were not wrong with their observation. The bride and groom shared multiple other clips where pandit ji is seen cracking jokes and making the couple laugh.

In another clip, the same priest is heard directing the groom that he should see the bride’s face while performing one of the rituals.

Watch:



In this, equally viral video, the priest, taking a jibe at the wedding photographers who keep throwing different poses at the couple, said, “Inke camera mein ghus jaao (Get inside their camera).”

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.