'Bhagwan Aur Khuda': Poem Narrated by Manoj Bajpayee Weighs on Need of United India

The latest video to go viral is a beautiful poem narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee. Named “Bhagwan aur Khuda,” the poem has been written and conceptualised by writer Milap in the year 2020. Uploading the video on Twitter, the director wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee, whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans.” The poem shows snippets from a temple and mosque and India and emphasises the value of unity in India. It talks about how India is one. It starts with, “Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat karte the, Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulakaat kar rahe the, ki haath jode hue ho, ya dua mein the, koi farak nai padta hai, koi mantra padta hai toh koi namaz padta hai.”

#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans🙏 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/b23NuGjo6C — Milap (@MassZaveri) April 19, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 19K views. “Wow..wow just wow…do watch the video..,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Must watch. Must feel. Brilliantly expressed.” “Add subtitles at least in English, so that the message reaches every corner of the country. Desh ki chetna ko jagana hai,” wrote another person.

This comes just a day before the actor’s birthday. On April 23, this brilliant actor will celebrate his birthday. Apart from Hindi cinema, he has successfully done Telugu and Tamil films. His signature style and method acting leave the audience spellbound every time.

The actor has performed in many films like Satya, Veer-Zaara, Raajneeti, Special 26, Sonchiriya, etc. Most importantly, Manoj Bajpayee recently got National Film Award for playing the character of Ganpath Bhonsle in Devashish Makhija’s directorial Bhosle (2020), which got him his third National Award.

