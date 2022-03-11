Bhagwant Mann's Joke at Comedy Show Makes Navjot Singh Sidhu Laugh in Old Video

With AAP sweeping Punjab in the assembly elections, results for which were declared yesterday, soon to be Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s earlier stint as a standup comedian has become subject of social media conjecture. In particular, a video of Mann performing at the 2000s standup comedy show Laughter Challenge- Joke Sabha, where Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu was judge, is going viral after Congress’ decimation in the elections. Mann was a political satirist and his current political rival, Sidhu, was back then laughing along without any gripe. In his piece, Mann says in Hindi, “I once asked a politician what ‘rajneeti’ means. He told me it is the process of deciding ‘neeti’ on governance (‘raj’)… I asked him what ‘gormint’ (government) means. He said it is someone who focuses (‘gaur’) on every issue only to forget about it a minute later."

Sidhu could be seen laughing freely at Mann’s pun-laden joke.

PUNJABIt’s pretty clear that @BhagwantMann will be the next CM Among his competitors was @sherryontopp#Throwback to the Laughter Challenge - where Bhagwant was cracking a joke on politics and Siddhu was laughing as the judge. #PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/gcoCnRa91R — Raj (@iamup) March 10, 2022

Back in 2006, this man was the contestant of the great Indian laughter challenge on Star tv, Navjyot Singh Sidhu was the judge of that show.Today Mr. Sidhu has lost the election and Mr. Bhagwant Mann is all set to become the 17th CM of Punjab! pic.twitter.com/flvWiFyz8t — Sourav(সৌরভ) (@Sourav_3294) March 10, 2022

Bhagwant Mann was contestant in comedy show Navjyot Singh Sidhu was judging. Bhagwant Mann now: pic.twitter.com/1W5gw6EBC2 — Mohit (@theMohitSapra) March 10, 2022

Mann has won from Dhuri. He defeated Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy- who is a resident of Dhuri and was dubbing Mann as an ‘outsider’. Interestingly, it was Dalvir Singh Goldy who defeated AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2,811 votes in the 2017 state polls.Mann worked in the Punjab entertainment industry for several years before entering politics, however, he is trying to shed his image of a comedian now. In his affidavit to the election commission, Bhagwant Mann recognizes himself as a politician by profession. Meanwhile, after Congress’ loss in the polls, Sidhu tweeted, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! (sic)"

