Bhangar Fort to Fern Hill Hotel: These are India's Most 'Haunted' Places

Either you believe in paranormal activities, or you don’t. A few horror films do manage to send chills down our spine but if you don’t find them fulfilling, then some real-life thrill will definitely do justice to your expectations. If you are an aficionado of the paranormal world, you cannot be convinced by cheap jump scares on the silver screen. Believe it or not there are extremely haunted places in India, and their tales are equally famous. Here’s a look at some of them.

Mukesh Mills, Mumbai

Every Mumbaikar must have heard about Mukesh Mills, which was built in 1870 but has garnered notoriety over the last century. As per reports, an actress once became possessed by a spirit here and in a spooky male voice she had told the staffers to clear out the place. Actress Bipasha Basu is also said to have experienced paranormal activities here.

National Library, Kolkata

Kolkata’s beautiful National Library apart from its fascinating architecture and rich literature is also known for paranormal activities. The guards of the library are afraid to take night shifts.

GP Block, Meerut

Meerut’s GP Block compound is quite famous for weird sights of men drinking beer in candlelight, or woman wandering on empty roads. There is a reason why people regard GP Block with foreboding.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Bhangarh Fort has gained the title of being the most haunted place in India. People don’t wander near the fort after sunset as they believe spirits prowl its ruins. The state government has also banned visitors from entering the fort after sunset. Strict warnings have been issued across the state about the dangers that reside in the historic structure.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi

Agrasen Ki Baoli is known to be frequented by tourists in the day, and spirits during night. Rumour has it that the place was once filled with black water, which enticed visitors to waddle their way to a watery grave.

Aleya Ghost Lights, West Bengal

People who are well versed with paranormal terms must be aware of wisps, which are a phenomenon mostly noticed around swamps and marshes at night. Aleya Ghost Lights in West Bengal is one such place that is believed to be haunted by a fisherman’s spirit. The pattern of light seen in the area is supposed to be an outline of his once-existent body.

The Church of Three Kings, Goa

The story behind this church is well known to the locals. It is said that back in time, three Portuguese kings always fought over the kingdom of Goa. Finally, one of the three kings called the other two at a meeting at the place, which is now known as The Church of Three Kings. But instead of talking about the kingdom, he poisoned them. When the locals discovered what the King has done, they came after him. Instead of being lynched by public, the King committed suicide.

Fern Hill Hotel, Ooty

Ooty’s Fern Hill Hotel has earned a reputation of being haunted and has been shut ever since some spooky incidents that took place on the sets of Raaz, as reported. Choreographer Saroj Khan and her troupe had settled down in one of the room to sleep at night when somebody began rearranging furniture in the room above. The screeching and slamming sounds were so high that they could not sleep. Frustrated with the noise, one of the crew members went to complain to the hotel staffers and learned that there was no floor above theirs.

Raj Kirran Hotel, Lonavla

This hotel in the Lonavla hill station is quite known for having a haunted room right behind the reception at the ground floor lobby. People who have stayed in the room have complained of spooky movements in the dark and an unnatural coolness to the air.

House Number W3, Greater Kailash, Delhi

This place and the story behind it will remind you of a horror flick. Locals say that a few years ago, a helpless elderly couple was murdered in cold blood in their own home. Since the incident took place, the house has fallen to ruin but has retained its original occupants. Passerby have often heard muffled laughter, soft whispering and strange voices from the ruins every now and then.

