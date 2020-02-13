Bharat Sena Marries off Two Dogs to 'Condemn' Valentine's Day, Social Media Confused

While the Valentine's day spree has been continuing for seven days in a row now, a bizarre incident of 'condemnation' in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning shook social media.

In another 'protest' against Valentine's Day, often viewed as a 'cultural degradation' for certain right-wing organisations, two dogs were seen being married off by the party members of tight-wing fringe outfit Bharat Sena.

Around 10 people gathered together holding orange flags, who decided to marry off a domesticated male German German Shepherd dog and a Pomeranian female dog, with garlands tied around their necks.

Amidst the crowd, a man was also spotted posing as a priest and performing some rituals to complete the wedding.

The video of the same was shared by a journalist on Twitter, who said, "Members of Bharat Sena marrying two dogs off in Coimbatore on Wednesday condemning Valentines Day celebrations in the city."

Members of Bharat Sena marrying two dogs off in #Coimbatore on Wednesday condemning #ValentinesDay celebrations in the city. pic.twitter.com/wd8LkFiFXr — Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) February 13, 2020

The clip was quick enough to draw strong criticism from netizens, who besides expressing their distress over such a foolish act, also trolled the party organisation .

Can we stop making stupid people famous?! — Raj Bhagat Palanichamy (@rajbhagatt) February 13, 2020

Looks like frustrated guys who don't have a gf — (@chetan_cbe) February 13, 2020

Ikr ‍♀️ Coimbatore is heartland of sanghis — lɐuoıʇıpɐɹ⊥ ꙅꙅɘɔᴎiɿꟼ (@tradprincess_) February 13, 2020

Delusional. They do it before every valentine a day. They need some good schooling. It’s too late now. None of them knows what St Valentine stood for. — V.Manjunath (@Porambok) February 13, 2020

Last year, right-wing political party Bajrang Dal had run amok in many public places picketing couples on Valentine's Day. Organisations like Bajrang Dal have always been on the forefront to protest against the celebration of Valentine's Day, and has viewed it as a 'western culture. They have also called out such days to be a promotion of 'love jihad'.

A case was also registered in 2019 against the party in Hyderabad when two members had forcibly married a young couple on Valentine's day after they were found in a park in Hyderabad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.