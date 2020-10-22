Bharatanatyam Meets Hip Hop: This Fusion of Dance Forms is Every Bit Magical

Fusions of different dance and music form is not unique. However, a crossover between Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop is not only rare but is also very unheard of. In a recent video that is going viral, two women are seen performing a crossover of the two dance forms.

While Hip Hop is a form of street dancing that has its origins in America, Bharatanatyam is one of the oldest classical dance forms in India. The convergence of two dance forms is nothing less than magical and beautiful.

The video has been shared by YouTube India on its Instagram handle. The performers have grooved to the tunes of Whats Poppin' by Jack Harlow. Captioning the video, the brand wrote, “This week on crossovers nobody asked for but everybody deserves - Hip Hop X Bharatham.”

In the video, one of the dancer’s is Usha Jey. The dance performance was shared first on YouTube channel in August. The dance performance is a part of Usha’s “Hybrid Bharatham” series where she mixes the two dance forms. In the description of the video, she has mentioned, “Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatham.”

Till now, the video on Instagram alone has garnered over 25,000 views and lots of comments praising the two dancers. Many users have dropped in red heart emoji, fire emoji and folded hand emoji in the comments section. Many users have remarked how the video is beautiful and unique in its own ways. Some people have also lauded YouTube’s efforts of sharing content of small YouTubers.

Lauding the efforts of the video sharing platform, a user commented, “Love to see @youtubeindia featuring channels with low subscribers,” another wrote, “I’m glad that you are sharing small creators.”

One user also raised her grievance with YouTube. She said, “Is that for real...525 subscriber & you are doing this ....good good...@youtubeindia ...I guess I don't deserve the attention yet...no worries one day I shall.”