'Bharosa Kar Sakte Hain?': Customer Mocks Effectiveness of Patanjali's Coronil in Viral Animated Video

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has drawn much flak on social media over his brand Patanjali's claim of having found an Ayurvedic cure to Covid-19.

Amidst social media rejoicing the discovery of 'Coronil' with memes at the expense of WHO and scientists, an animated video has gone viral mocking the company's tall claim.

The creator, Vinu Josephm, in his satire, shows a man walking into a Patanjali shop and asking for the 'medicine of coronavirus' and inquiring whether Coronil will be available there.

The customer even questions the authenticity and effectiveness of the medicine at a time when big health giants including the World Health Organisation, is struggling to come out with a cure for the virus.

His constant questioning, "Bhaiya bharosa kar sakte hain? (Brother can we trust this?)" somewhat offends the shopkeeper who says the medicine has been successfully tested on "cows", hence it's proved to be effective.

Towards the end, the customer is seen leaving the shop while saying, "Leave it, I'll have paracetamol".

Captioning the video, the artist said, "Support Ayurveda, not false claims."

Amid a raging debate on the authenticity of the Coronil drug, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said there may have been some "procedural fault" in its manufacturing.

On the other hand, Rajasthan's Health Department has served a notice to National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research hospital here seeking an explanation on conducting trials of Patanjali Ayurved's drug Coronil on coronavirus patients, an official said on Friday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Rajasthan government said that it had no knowledge of clinical trials at the NIMS hospital, where Covid-19 patients are admitted.