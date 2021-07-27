Indian Fencer Who Scripted History at Olympics 'Sorry' and Desis Took it Personally

27-year-old Bhavani Devi scripted history when she recently became the first fencer from the country to qualify for the Olympics. Playing her first clash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Devi began her campaign with a stunning 15-3 win against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

Bhavani’s aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena. The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third.

Bummed by the loss, Devi took to Twitter where she admitted that she had put in everything and “did her level best" but couldn’t convert the second round into a win. “I am sorry," Devi wrote along with folded hand emoji and Indian tricolors.

Big Day It was Excitement & Emotional.I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.I am sorry pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO— C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

Thank you so much i will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers 🙏Jai Hind 🇮🇳— C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

What was the champion apologetic about? Wondered many. Fans thronged to social media and headed straight to her tweet to remind her about her contributions to the country and thanked her for introducing her own and youngsters to the sport of fencing- something that shall inspire the generations to come.

Nothing to be sorry about. You did your best and you will continue making us proud.— वरुण (@varungrover) July 26, 2021

It was exciting and emotional and you did a TERRIFIC job. Nothing but pride. None of us are sitting on the fence on that front!— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) July 26, 2021

You did your best. We all are proud of you — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) July 26, 2021

There is nothing called FAILUREYou either SUCCEED now or you SUCCEED a little later TIME is on your sideTRAIN like HELL ! HEAVEN will open its doors..@ the right time LESSON, not a LIFE SENTENCE Manon Brunet is probably at LEVEL V and you are probably at LEVEL IV — V G Vignesh (VGV) (@VGVignesh_India) July 26, 2021

We didn't care for #Fencing before Bhavani Devi qualified for #Tokyo2020. You have brought that game to limelight. If someone, it's a country of billions which should be sorry for ignoring it for years! #Olympics — Savi (@Savi_S9) July 26, 2021

I am sure 90% Indians don’t even knw that this sport exists. You were the 1st Indian to qualify for #Fencing in the history of #Olympics. You don’t hv to be sorry. You might have lost the match bt just introduced a new sport to millions of Indians. And that is BIG win for us— Gaurish Salunke (@gaurishsalunke) July 26, 2021

Why Sorry? We are so proud of you, every small step towards success is big achievement, I hope you get better trainers, facilities back here to perform in next challenges.— Manu -❤️ (@manojsi11) July 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to remind Devi of her achievements.

You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Responding to PM Modi’s tweet, Devi wrote: “When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day i can ask for? Ur words motivated me @narendramodi ji, U stood by me even at loosing the match, this gesture & leadership has given me boost & confidence to work hard & win upcoming matches for Flag of India. Jai Hind, (sic)"

