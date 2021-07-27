CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament
Home» News» Buzz» Indian Fencer Who Scripted History at Olympics 'Sorry' and Desis Took it Personally
3-MIN READ

Indian Fencer Who Scripted History at Olympics 'Sorry' and Desis Took it Personally

Bhavani Devi, from Chennai who had outplayed Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia 15-3 to advance, put up a good fight as Manon, the World No. 3 from France who narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics five years ago, was too strong. (Twitter)

Bhavani Devi, from Chennai who had outplayed Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia 15-3 to advance, put up a good fight as Manon, the World No. 3 from France who narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics five years ago, was too strong. (Twitter)

Bummed by the loss, Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to win a round at Olympics, took to Twitter where she wrote 'I am sorry' in an emotional post.

27-year-old Bhavani Devi scripted history when she recently became the first fencer from the country to qualify for the Olympics. Playing her first clash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Devi began her campaign with a stunning 15-3 win against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

Bhavani’s aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena. The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third.

Bummed by the loss, Devi took to Twitter where she admitted that she had put in everything and “did her level best" but couldn’t convert the second round into a win. “I am sorry," Devi wrote along with folded hand emoji and Indian tricolors.

RELATED STORIES

What was the champion apologetic about? Wondered many. Fans thronged to social media and headed straight to her tweet to remind her about her contributions to the country and thanked her for introducing her own and youngsters to the sport of fencing- something that shall inspire the generations to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to remind Devi of her achievements.

Responding to PM Modi’s tweet, Devi wrote: “When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day i can ask for? Ur words motivated me @narendramodi ji, U stood by me even at loosing the match, this gesture & leadership has given me boost & confidence to work hard & win upcoming matches for Flag of India. Jai Hind, (sic)"

(PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 27, 2021, 09:21 IST