'BHEL Down, Millennials Prefer Paani Puri': #BoycottMillennials Trends After FM's Comment

At a press conference, on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that one of the major factors behind the slowdown in the auto sector has been the change in the mindset of millennials.

According to Sitharaman, the youth in India would rather opt for Ola, Uber and other cab services instead of invest in EMI for a personal vehicle. She also added the Centre was trying to get to the bottom of issues plaguing the automobile sector and find a solution for it, given that thousands of people are losing their jobs.

While we get where Sitharaman may have been coming from, is it really fair to blame the millennials for everything that goes wrong with the world? Growing up, we've all heard the desi moms and grandmoms complaining about "aaj kal ke bachche" and their nefarious ways. And now, we have this. Naturally, Indians from all over the world united to start a revolution on this "millennial blaming" ideology, in a way they know best - through words on social media.

Soon after, hashtags like #SayItLikeNirmala and #BoycottMillennials began trending on social media, with tweets blaming the millennial mindset for, well, everything.

Take a look:

Oxygen crisis will be occur because millennial inhale more oxygen in the morning. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/0LKxC8u3BW — Muhammd Ali (@alikarwi00) September 11, 2019

BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer "Paani puri". #BoycottMillennials #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — ERVJ 🇮🇳 (@iam_vjoshi) September 10, 2019

There is a fall in agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti - Nirmala Sitaraman#Boycottmillennial — Vibhash Mishra (@AapVibhash) September 10, 2019

#BoycottMillennials as they are preferring live-in relationships instead of marriages. Result: brahmins, pandits and jyotish, are becoming jobless. — Check_Mate (@IndianScooter) September 10, 2019

The market for 'Gobar' is down, because millennials ain't buying 'no shit'.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials — Anoop Tomer (@anooptomer) September 10, 2019

Real estate sector is annihilated because millennials prefer live-in relationship, that too in old rented houses/flats#BoycottMillennials https://t.co/7yA9bFhnKO — Rofl Yogi (@licensedtodream) September 11, 2019

Coal India is at its lifetime low because millennials have switched to LPG. Koyle pe Khana ni banate. #BoycottMillennials — Azy (@AzyConTroll) September 10, 2019

The millennials have got no chill, so icecream industry is crashing. #BoycottMillennials — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 10, 2019

You have to admit, if nothing else, we millennials can be pretty darn savage when we want to.

