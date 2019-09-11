Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'BHEL Down, Millennials Prefer Paani Puri': #BoycottMillennials Trends After FM's Comment

While we get where Sitharaman may have been coming from, is it really fair to blame the millennials for everything that goes wrong with the world?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'BHEL Down, Millennials Prefer Paani Puri': #BoycottMillennials Trends After FM's Comment
While we get where Sitharaman may have been coming from, is it really fair to blame the millennials for everything that goes wrong with the world?
Loading...

At a press conference, on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that one of the major factors behind the slowdown in the auto sector has been the change in the mindset of millennials.

According to Sitharaman, the youth in India would rather opt for Ola, Uber and other cab services instead of invest in EMI for a personal vehicle. She also added the Centre was trying to get to the bottom of issues plaguing the automobile sector and find a solution for it, given that thousands of people are losing their jobs.

While we get where Sitharaman may have been coming from, is it really fair to blame the millennials for everything that goes wrong with the world? Growing up, we've all heard the desi moms and grandmoms complaining about "aaj kal ke bachche" and their nefarious ways. And now, we have this. Naturally, Indians from all over the world united to start a revolution on this "millennial blaming" ideology, in a way they know best - through words on social media.

Soon after, hashtags like #SayItLikeNirmala and #BoycottMillennials began trending on social media, with tweets blaming the millennial mindset for, well, everything.

Take a look:

You have to admit, if nothing else, we millennials can be pretty darn savage when we want to.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram