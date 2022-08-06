Bhel Puri Seller Displays Her Hidden Talent In This Viral Video; WATCH

The emergence of social media applications that could run on smartphones has allowed people to stay connected, communicate, share ideas, and display their talents. Recently, a video gaining traction on social media shows a Bhel Puri seller displaying her hidden talent. And we bet, the video will make you want to watch it on loop.

In the short clip, the woman named Sageeta Gaikwad can be seen sitting at a railway station platform with a tub full of cucumber, and tomatoes in front of her. The lady hops onto Yeh Jo Teri Payalon Ki Chan Chan Hai song by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Sadhana Sargam. She grooves over it while sitting on the bench at the platform, but what catches everyone’s attention are her priceless expressions.

The video has been shared by Sageeta on her Instagram page and it has received 6.5 million views so far.

Viewers were impressed with the style of the woman on social media. One of the users wrote, “Wow super se upar,” while another one said, “It’s a real talent….keep it up mam we will support uhh.” A third one commented on the video, “Wonderful, 100 marks for your expressions.”

Sageeta Gaikwad, who hails from Maharashtra, has a massive fan following on her photo-sharing application. She often treats fans to interesting Bollywood reels. Earlier, in a similar video, she impressed netizens with her on-point expressions on the Bol Bol Bol song by Udit Narayan.

Not only this, she even grooved during a train journey over the popular Lal Chunariya song by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

