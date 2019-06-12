Take the pledge to vote

A British 'Jhalmuri' Vendor Surprised Indian Cricket Fans Outside Oval Stadium

The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli’s team take on Aaron Finch’s Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 12, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli's team take on Aaron Finch's Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.
It wasn't just the India vs Australia cricket match inside Oval cricket stadium on Sunday that bowled the spectators over - it was also a vendor outside the stadium.

India won the match against Australia by 36 runs, and British vendor Angus Denoon’s Jhalmuri Express won over the swarm of spectators outside Oval cricket stadium by a huge margin.

The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli’s team take on Aaron Finch’s Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.

Jhalmuri, or its North-Indian equivalent, Bhelpuri is compromised of puffed rice, spices, sliced cucumbers tomatoes, chutneys to add flavor and the secret ingredient of childhood nostalgia. This common street-food, found at the stalls of roadside vendors is something every Indian kid has experienced growing up, and for fans to find it outside the stadium was nothing short of a delight.

A video shared on Twitter showed Angus Denoon, preparing the dish.

According to The Telegraph, Angus Denoon learnt to make this dish, from Kolkata. 'I learnt it from the masters,' he added. Priced at £3.50, or Rs 310 the street food is served in the classic wrapping it is in India - a paper thonga, or a wrap made out of newspaper. This isn't the first time Denoon's jhalmuri has made its mark, though. Earlier, a documentary called 'The Jhal Muri Wallah of London: "Everybody Love, Love Jhal Muri Express"' had also documented Denoon's art of serving this India street-style food in a very non-Indian environment.



Angus has also participated in various food festivals across Britian and added several other street food items onto the menu after his success with jhalmuri. His presence outside Oval cricket stadium, is winning hearts all over again.











It wasn't just jhalmuri though, garam garam 'moomfali' also made its appearance at the stadium.

