English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A British 'Jhalmuri' Vendor Surprised Indian Cricket Fans Outside Oval Stadium
The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli’s team take on Aaron Finch’s Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.
The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli’s team take on Aaron Finch’s Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.
Loading...
It wasn't just the India vs Australia cricket match inside Oval cricket stadium on Sunday that bowled the spectators over - it was also a vendor outside the stadium.
India won the match against Australia by 36 runs, and British vendor Angus Denoon’s Jhalmuri Express won over the swarm of spectators outside Oval cricket stadium by a huge margin.
The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli’s team take on Aaron Finch’s Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.
Jhalmuri, or its North-Indian equivalent, Bhelpuri is compromised of puffed rice, spices, sliced cucumbers tomatoes, chutneys to add flavor and the secret ingredient of childhood nostalgia. This common street-food, found at the stalls of roadside vendors is something every Indian kid has experienced growing up, and for fans to find it outside the stadium was nothing short of a delight.
A video shared on Twitter showed Angus Denoon, preparing the dish.
According to The Telegraph, Angus Denoon learnt to make this dish, from Kolkata. 'I learnt it from the masters,' he added. Priced at £3.50, or Rs 310 the street food is served in the classic wrapping it is in India - a paper thonga, or a wrap made out of newspaper. This isn't the first time Denoon's jhalmuri has made its mark, though. Earlier, a documentary called 'The Jhal Muri Wallah of London: "Everybody Love, Love Jhal Muri Express"' had also documented Denoon's art of serving this India street-style food in a very non-Indian environment.
Angus has also participated in various food festivals across Britian and added several other street food items onto the menu after his success with jhalmuri. His presence outside Oval cricket stadium, is winning hearts all over again.
It wasn't just jhalmuri though, garam garam 'moomfali' also made its appearance at the stadium.
India won the match against Australia by 36 runs, and British vendor Angus Denoon’s Jhalmuri Express won over the swarm of spectators outside Oval cricket stadium by a huge margin.
The spectator crowd at Oval cricket stadium which compromised mostly of Indians who came to see Virat Kohli’s team take on Aaron Finch’s Australia team were surprised to find a very familiar Indian street-food outside the cricket stadium.
Jhalmuri, or its North-Indian equivalent, Bhelpuri is compromised of puffed rice, spices, sliced cucumbers tomatoes, chutneys to add flavor and the secret ingredient of childhood nostalgia. This common street-food, found at the stalls of roadside vendors is something every Indian kid has experienced growing up, and for fans to find it outside the stadium was nothing short of a delight.
A video shared on Twitter showed Angus Denoon, preparing the dish.
आेव्हल मैदानावर भेळेची गाडी pic.twitter.com/HoZlDXMInS
— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) June 10, 2019
According to The Telegraph, Angus Denoon learnt to make this dish, from Kolkata. 'I learnt it from the masters,' he added. Priced at £3.50, or Rs 310 the street food is served in the classic wrapping it is in India - a paper thonga, or a wrap made out of newspaper. This isn't the first time Denoon's jhalmuri has made its mark, though. Earlier, a documentary called 'The Jhal Muri Wallah of London: "Everybody Love, Love Jhal Muri Express"' had also documented Denoon's art of serving this India street-style food in a very non-Indian environment.
Angus has also participated in various food festivals across Britian and added several other street food items onto the menu after his success with jhalmuri. His presence outside Oval cricket stadium, is winning hearts all over again.
bhery bhel done https://t.co/xMNpRT8ZCe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019
#bhel #oval this guy learnt how to make bhel in Kolkata and now runs a Bhel cart outside the Oval in London!
If you go there for a match, please check him out and take a picture. Use #Ovalbhel please! https://t.co/XvuJ2bfG6M
— Dr. Gautam Govitrikar DMD BDS (@Gautaamm) June 10, 2019
Not Bhel Puri. It's Jhal Muri. Bengali variant of Bhel Puri. There was a documentary on this Bhel Puri wala on discovery. It also consists of fresh dessicated coconut. — Subodh Mohan Adarkar (@RottenOnly) June 11, 2019
It wasn't just jhalmuri though, garam garam 'moomfali' also made its appearance at the stadium.
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 10, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Friday 07 June , 2019 E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priya Prakash Varrier Says She Doesn’t Get Any Grace Marks in College
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results