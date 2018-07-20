#BhookampAaneWalaHai Vs #KyaHuaTeraVaada: BJP and Congress Go on Hashtag War on Twitter
Twitterverse is exploding with hashtags.
Image credits: Reuters
"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, you will see an earthquake will happen," Rahul had told reporters adding that the government was running away from a debate in the House.
Gandhi had said that when he gets a chance to speak about demonetisation in the House, "the Prime Minister will not be able to even sit there".
On Friday, as he gets set to lead the Congress charge against the government, he was subject to ridicule by several BJP leaders and supporters, who joked that they were preparing for an earthquake.
BJP’s IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya even started a survey, asking, “Today’s question: If there will be an earthquake every 15 minutes, then how many times will there be an earthquake in 38 minutes?”
आज का सवाल : अगर 15 मिनट में एक बार भूकंप आता है तो, 38 मिनट में भूकंप कितनी बार आएगा ? #BhookampAaneWalaHai
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 20, 2018
The last few times Rahul Gandhi spoke in Parliament, it was ‘memorable’... Today will be another day! #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/9we6iEB4Sf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 20, 2018
Others too didn't go too easy on the Congress Prez.
dear friends, earthquake is expected in parliament today as @RahulGandhi of @INCIndia is expected to speak on #noconfidencemotion. you remember once he said ‘अगर मैं Parliament में बोलूँगा तो भूकम्प आ जाएगा’ so be prepared and tweet with Hashtag: #BhookampAaneWalaHai @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/xoLHVTbL6r
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 20, 2018
This is what it looks like... #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/Lm8nIg6a7A — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 20, 2018
BJD walks out!
Few “Richters” down from #BhookampAaneWalaHai
— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 20, 2018
Scientists are ready#BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/KvLQEJD6uz — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 20, 2018
After his speech#BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/qYMR4Bu2fu
— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 20, 2018
In no time, #BhookampAaneWalaHai became the biggest trend on Indian Twitter. Congress, on the other hand, stormed into the microblogging battlefield with its own hashtag -- #KyaHuaTeraVaada. Head of Social Media and Digital Communications of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana launched the attack against BJP by posting a bunch of graphs targetting Modi's 'Make in India' project.
#KyaHuaTeraVaada Modi ji? Where are the jobs? Whatever happened to #MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/mC0HQloDiF — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 20, 2018
The official handle of Congress went ahead and made a parody video of Modi and captioned, "Watch our Friday matinee special #KyaHuaTeraVaada featuring the Liar-in-Chief @narendramodi"
Watch our Friday matinee special #KyaHuaTeraVaada featuring the Liar-in-Chief @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/m9SvNBPPwy
— Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2018
The hashtag soon turned into a full-fledged battle on Twitter.
Promised- 1 crore jobs 15 lakh in each account Women safety Development Lowering Prices Delivered- Pakoda#KyaHuaTeraVaada — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) July 20, 2018
Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee's Twitter handle questioned about the black money. "The #Modi govt is busy spending thousands of crores of our tax money in ADs to prove otherwise. With NO achievement to show they're busy indulging in name calling, rhetoric, attempts to divide communities and of course blaming Nehruji. But Where Is #BlackMoney ? #KyaHuaTeraVaada"
The #Modi govt is busy spending thousands of crores of our tax money in ADs to prove otherwise. With NO achievement to show they're busy indulging in name calling, rhetoric, attempts to divide communities and of course blaming Nehruji. But Where Is #BlackMoney ?#KyaHuaTeraVaada pic.twitter.com/HrwlE6O5kT
— Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (@MeghalayaPMC) July 20, 2018
They promised ‘Acche Din' but in these four years, there’s no sign of it. Unemployment is at its highest, economic growth is at it's worst, price rise is sky rocketing everyday and as you are reading this the rupees has fallen to its lowest. #KyaHuaTeraVaada — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) July 20, 2018
GDP Growth is a 4 year low. Overall GDP Growth in 2017-18 is just 6.7%. Just yesterday, IMF has lowered India’s Growth estimates. #KyaHuaTeraVaada 2/
— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) July 20, 2018
During the Monsoon session of Parliament, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.”
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."
The Lok Sabha took up for debate the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi government, the first since the BJP-led dispensation came to power four years ago.
Telugu Desam Party's Jayadev Galla initiated the discussion on the no-confidence motion. Naveen Patnaik-led BJD staged a walkout while the Shiv Sena decided to abstain from voting as the Lok Sabha began debate on the no-confidence motion.
You can follow the live Parliament session here.
