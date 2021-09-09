Bhopal Artist Makes Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols With Cow Dung

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become quite aware of the environment and are inclined towards environment-friendly products. A recent example for the same is the shift in the market, wherein eco-friendly Ganesha idols are in more demand as compared to idols made of PoP (Plaster of Paris). We have seen artists coming up with new and unique ideas to make Ganesh idols. Bhopal-based artist Kanta Yadav and her family are making Ganesha idols using cow dung. And surprisingly, they are in great demand among people.

While speaking to ANI, Kanta shared the process of making these cow dung idols. She explained that once the cow dung is dry, they add wood dust and maida powder to it. “We pour the mixture into a mould and make an idol from it and to make it colorful, we use natural colours,” she added. On using cow dung for making idols, Kanta said that cow dung is considered sacred in Hindu culture, therefore they chose to make idols from it.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-based artisan Kanta Yadav is making eco-friendly Ganesha idols using cow dung "The process of making takes eight days & it costs very less. We are receiving orders from other States after we uploaded the video on social media," she said (08.09) pic.twitter.com/ZcZjM1CvFQ — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Though the idols are made in 15 minutes, it takes four to five days to dry them. After that, the idols take another 8 days to get coloured and ready. Kanta shared that these idols are inexpensive and can be bought by all. Apart from Bhopal, she has also started to get orders from other cities, including Pune and Delhi. Kanta revealed that people are buying these idols and they are highly demanded in the market. She further stated that many people even want to learn how to make them.

The artists urged the people across the country that they should preserve the environment and follow the tradition by purchasing Ganpati idols, which are made of cow dung. “They can also be used as manure after being immersed," she added. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on September 10, and the celebrations will last 10 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here