Bhopal Group Saves 23 Lives in 6 Days by Connecting Potential Plasma Donors to Patients in Need

Bhopal, the state capital of Madhya Pradesh is in the midst of a stringent Covid-19 curfew and people are battling for their lives in hospitals and homes. At such a time, arranging life-saving resources such as plasma has proved to be a herculean task for many. But a dedicated group of volunteers aided by district administration are making it happen by connecting those in need with the resources required. Through its relentless efforts and hundreds of phone calls made to convince potential donors who have recovered from covid-19 recently to donate plasma, the team at ‘Dream Bhopal- Green Bhopal’ (DBGB) has managed to save 23 lives in the last six days in Bhopal.

Bhopal resident Jalaj Sharma, a financial consultant who had recently recovered from Covid-19, got a call on May 1 from members of the DBGB team. A Covid-129 patient, Navin Pandey., was critical and needed plasma by night to survive. After getting the call, Sharma agreed to become a donor. By evening, Sharma had got his antibody tests done and eventually was able to donate plasma at Noble Hospital. DBGB team members coordinated with the donor and managed to deliver the plasma to the patient, Pandey, by 2 a.m. at Career Hospital.

Sharma, however, laments that despite their best efforts, the patient could not be saved. Pandey succumbed to the illness on May 4.

Sharma’s wife Nidhi, who tested positive for covid-19 last month, had donated plasma to a family friend after recovering. “It’s a noble cause and we are also propagating plasma donation among our contact groups," said Sharma.

Another donor, Uday Rai, contacted by DBGB had travelled almost 65 km to Bansal hospital in Bhopal for donating plasma and waited for several hours near the hospital after the antibody test.

“I was contacted by the DBGB team and I was away at my construction site but I immediately travelled to Bhopal for the donation,” said Rai, a government contractor by profession who claimed that the woman patient who received plasma is now stable.

Harsh Gupta, a Chartered Accountant by profession, also came forward with timely help for a Sehore patient battling for life in Bhopal and donated plasma on Friday. He added that the previous two donors the patient had approached had asked for money in exchange for the donation.

While the plasma donors are doing their part in helping Indians fight the pandemic, the good samaritans have come as a boon to recipients. “I was hassled searching for O+ plasma for my mother who was battling for life at a private hospital in Bhopal. I got in touch with DBGB team and they went out of the way to help me arrange plasma. I thank them from bottom of my heart,” Mukul Purohit told News18.

Sparsh Dwivedi, who ideated the plasma donation project said that Bhopal is perhaps the only city where district administration is running such a project with the help of volunteers including Ashish Mishra, Deepa Soni, Pooja Itengar, Mita Wadhwa, Chanchal Gupta, Narendra Singh, Sunil Sananse and Mohit.

“We had sourced the data of those who recovered from coronavirus and shortlisted potential donors on the basis of list of checks offered by physicians. Our team then got in touch with each one of them and urged them to donate plasma for saving lives," Dwivedi said.

In six days, the team has called up 1,076 potential donors in 18-50 years age group and out of them, 206 have expressed interest in donating plasma. So far, 22 persons have donated plasma to save lives. Among the other potential donors, 344 were not traceable while 262 were not eligible to donate.

Citing practical issues, Dwivedi said that persuading donors was not an easy task as people were scared or hesitant to step out of their homes post-recovery. On the flip side, there are scores who personally contact the team with donation offers but aren’t eligible.

The group has also requested the administration to ensure that Rs 15,000 charges levied by hospitals for plasma donation are either waived off or lowered. Senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai who is tackling crisis management at covid command centre speaking to News18.com said that it’s just a start and 20 plus people donating plasma in a short duration is a laudable effort from the volunteers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here