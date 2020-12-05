Bhopal Man Tries to Maintain Social Distance From Wife Fearing Covid-19, She Makes Him Take Potency Test

Bhopal: Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to make sure people maintain social distance during global Covid-19 pandemic times, but doing so proved too costly for a man in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, who had to undergo medical test to prove to his wife that he wasn’t impotent.

The man got married during the pandemic started maintaing a distance from his wife since Covid-19 outbreak, but the woman suspecting impotency, left him and went to live with her parents.

The case landed at Legal Services Authority, where the wife approached the authorities seeking subsistence amount from her husband saying he wasn’t getting interested in physical relations due to impotency.

When authority counsellors got in touch with the man, he revealed that he was just trying to maintain social distance because of his fear of Covid-19 .

Seeing no solution in sight, the man underwent a potency test and convinced his wife to come back after seeking a positive certificate on Friday.

The wife had complained to authorities that her husband used to maintain physical distance, even while talking to her. She also accused her in-laws of harassing her, before she left her in-laws place. She moved to her parent's home as she could not resolve the matter by talking to her husband.

"I had a long life to lead ahead, so I had approached the authority for seeking maintenance allowance," the wife told News18.

After learning about the sensitive matter, counsellors had advised a medical test of the husband and later also counselled the woman and her parents, following which the woman agreed to return to her in-laws house.

Counsellors told News18 that the man was excessively apprehensive of Covid-19 infection and feared his wife's strong immunity was stopping her from exhibiting symptoms. He told counsellors that his that his wife’s family had tested positive for the virus after the marriage.

The couple had gotten married on June 29, and the woman had approached the authorities on December 2.