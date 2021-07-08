Bhopal to Soon Have a Park Built Out of Ashes of Covid-19 Victims

Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, one of the biggest crematoriums in the city, will soon have a park in the memory of those who died due to Covid-19 in the second wave of the pandemic. The park is being developed using the ashes of Covid victims.

The ashes of hundreds of people are lying uncollected at Vishram Ghat. Due to Covid, patients from different parts of the state came for treatment in various hospitals of Bhopal, during which a large number of patients also died. Family members could not take their ashes due to strict lockdown, as a result of which a large amount of ashes were stored at Vishram Ghat.

Mamtesh Sharma, secretary of the managing committee of Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, says, “Between March and June, a large number of people died of Covid and their last rites were performed here. The relatives of the dead took only a small quantity of ashes with them after the last rites. After this, a large amount of bones and ashes have accumulated here."

If Sharma is to be believed, there are about 21 truckloads of ashes at Vishram Ghat and it is not proper to immerse them in the rivers from an environmental point of view. Due to this, the management committee has decided that a park should be built in the memory of the deceased by using the ashes as manure.

This park will be built in an area of about 12,000 square feet. A target has also been set to plant 3500-4000 saplings in the park.

People associated with the committee say that in order to make the plants grow at a faster pace, ash, dung and wood dust will be mixed with the soil. This park will be developed on the basis of Miyawaki technology of Japan. The saplings to be planted in the park will be looked after by the committee.

