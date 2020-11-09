Bhopal Woman Divorces Husband to Let Him Marry His Girlfriend, Twitter Praises Her 'Sacrifice'

A woman in Bhopal sought divorce from her husband after three yeas of marriage. However, the reason behind the divorce wasn't any marital or domestic feud. It was the woman's way to help her husband to get married to his girlfriend. A scene totally out of the movies!

Even though the man wanted to marry his girlfriend without divorcing his wife, the wife decided to take divorce as it is illegal to have two wives at a time. She stepped away from the alleged love triangle to make things easier for her husband.

"He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn't legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend," the lawyer handling the case was quoted as saying by ANI. The woma took the decision after coming to know about her husband's extra-marital affair.

Meanwhile, the Internet is i praise of the woman for making the ultimate sacrifice for her husband's happiness.

Biwi ho toh aaisi 😭😭😭😭 — Ajinkya | Rahane Stan Acc (@spartan2point0) November 7, 2020

वाह वाह हम दिल दे चुके सनम का लेडीज वर्जन — राजेश शांडिल्य (@vot4india) November 7, 2020

faith restored in humanity. — Абхишек (@_Star_Boii_) November 7, 2020

defnitely a matured woman! — AYURVEDA TALKS ( Health Beyond Healing Pvt Ltd ) (@drnitinchaube) November 7, 2020

haha. you have a great soul mam — Meghana Mist (@lostmeghana) November 7, 2020

Claps for her👏👏 — Anvita (@iAnvitamichael) November 7, 2020

Maybe it was a good riddance for the wife 😝 — surya (@Glitzyolo) November 7, 2020

In July, a similar bizarre case came to light from Madhya Pradesh where a man married two women at a time in the same 'mandap' in presence of villagers and family members with all the rituals and formalities. Sandeep Uike, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Betul, solemnised the marriage with two women at a ceremony in Keria village under Ghodadongri block, about 40 km from Betul district headquarters on July 8.

According to information, Uike, a tribal youth of Keria village, is now married to two women -- one from Hoshangabad district and another from Koyalari village of Ghodadongri block. Uike came in contact with the woman from Hoshangabad when he was studying in Bhopal. As the courtship was going on, his family decided to marry him to a girl of their choice from Koyalari village. This led to a dispute and to resolve this a meeting of the Panchayat was convened by the three families.

It was decided that if both women are ready to live together with Uike, then both of them should be married to him. The girls agreed to this.