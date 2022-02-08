BHU Professor Teaches How to Make Cow Dung Cakes in Viral Video, Twitter Has Questions

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor was recently seen teaching students how to make cow dung cakes in a video that went viral on social media. As per a Times Now report, Professor Kaushal Kishore Mishra was making cow dung cakes or “upala" alongside students as part of a workshop. Mishra is the dean of the social science faculty at the university. The workshop was held at Integrated Village Development Centre of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, to disseminate knowledge on the making of cow dung products. The cakes thus made will be used at BHU pujas and havans as well as fuel to prepare food. Mishra urged the central government to promote the sale of cow dung cakes so as to improve the income of farmers. Even though the training had these stated purposes, the video brought on a number of memes on Twitter after it was shared on the platform.

A Twitter user levelled criticism against the pursuit, writing, “To make cow dung cakes, u don’t need to go to university. That the rural population has been making it since time immemorial, the BHU should ask someone from the rural population to come as visiting faculty and teach him how to make it."

Times of India reported that the students who have been so trained in making cow dung cakes could now go to villagers and teach villagers how to make them. Mishra reportedly urged the central government to provide financial assistance to farmers so that they can rear indigenous cows. The centre in charge Dr Alok Kumar Pandey was also directed by the dean to constitute a startup so as to market these cow dung based products.

Last year, a video went viral on social media where a man, identified on the video as Dr Manoj Mittal, was seen eating raw cow dung. In the video, Mittal directly picks up cow dung from the ground, at what seems to be a cow shelter, and puts it in his mouth. While eating the dung, Mittal goes on to explain its benefits along with the benefits of drinking cow’s urine. He said that both activities help to keep several serious diseases away. He further explained that women should eat cow dung to have normal deliveries and would never have to opt for a cesarean.

