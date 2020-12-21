BHU Student Makes Guinness Record for World's Largest Spice Painting

A student of Banaras Hindu University has made it to the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using natural colours, a senior official said here on Sunday.

Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said, "Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours, measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha has painted a ''moksh ka vriksh'' (tree of salvation), for which her name has been included in the Guinness World Records."

Neha, a resident of Rasra tehsil, is a student of Vedic Science at Banaras Hindu University.

The DM on Sunday honoured Neha Singh at a function in Dehri village, her native place.

The Guinness World Records said on its website that the record was achieved by Neha Singh on November 18, 2020.

"The largest spice painting is 62.72 m2 (675.12 ft2) and was achieved by Neha Singh (India) in Ballia, India, on 18 November 2020. Neha is a post-graduate in Fine Art. She was inspired to create this painting as to create something special out of what would have been wasted food (the spices used for the painting had passed their sell by date)," the segment on her read.

In September, another Indian had broken a world record: Delhi's Zoravar Singh who had broken the Guinness World Record with 147 skips, while wearing roller skates, in just thirty seconds.

Setting a new world record, Singh did the impossible - he broke the world record for most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds - in February 2020. Singh's feat has made everyone proud. In fact, a Twitter user pointed out that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which forced millions to stay at home has heeled multiple people break world records and set new ones.

Having received his first World Record title, Singh's happiness knew no bounds. He also said that he would train to break more world records. He added that there is no "specific word that can describe a Guinness World Record Holder" since years of sacrifice, practice and hard work go into breaking such a record.

(With inputs from PTI)