Bhuban Badyakar of 'Kacha Badam' Fame Comes Up With New Ode to Selling Peanuts

‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar rose to fame after a lot of musicians and music directors picked up on the song’s popularity. ‘Kacha Badam’ remixes took over social media at one point, with everyone trying out their little dance moves to the song. The song had an interesting origin. Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of the Birbhum district in West Bengal, composed it to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. Affectionately called ‘Badam Kaku’ (peanut uncle), Bhuban Badyakar has recently got an iPhone.

After getting it, he has come out with a new song called “Badam Beche Khai, Celebrity Bhai, Badamer tulona duniyate nai…” (“I sell nuts, celebrity brother, peanuts are incomparable in the world). Bhuban Badyakar is a live example of the twists fate can bring in a person’s life. At this time last year, Badyakar used to go around the village selling nuts, and today, he lives in a palatial residence and travels everywhere in his new four-wheeler.

The fate of this singer from Birbhum’s Kuraljuri village changed overnight after his song ‘Kacha Badam’ went viral. His song crossed the borders of the state and even those of the country, becoming a sensation even in foreign lands. A slew of celebrities started making Instagram reels to his songs. With the surge in the song’s popularity came Badyakar’s current status.

Since going viral, he has participated in various reality shows like ‘Dadagiri’ and ‘Ismart Jodi’. He has also won medals from all those events. Besides, he is getting calls from different parts of the country to perform. From his earnings from all these reality shows and programs, Badyakar has built a home of his choice and is also the owner of an iPhone.

As soon as he got the precious smartphone in his hand, he showed it to his fans by uploading a video. Badyakar even showed the camera of the phone right after taking the phone out of his pocket. Badyakar said he received the phone as a gift. It had been presented to him at a recent event in Delhi.

