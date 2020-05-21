Bhubaneswar Skies Turn Pink after Amphan Cyclone Wreaks Havoc in Odisha

Amidst the continuing fight against COVID-19, Amphan cyclone wreaked havoc in the states of Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday.
Termed "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by the meteorological department, the Amphan cyclone made landfall in both the states with copious amounts of rain, gusty winds, and lightning -- destroying everything in its path, leaving behind chilling visuals all around.
The "super cyclone" has reportedly killed 12 persons in Bengal, while power supply and phone networks also took a hit in the states.
There was, however, some respite for residents of Bhubaneswar, who were greeted with purple-pink skies across and used Twitter to share photos from the city of Odisha.
"My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be," wrote one resident of Bhubaneswar on the microblogging site.
Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv— Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020
My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. 🙂— Naimisha (@SpeakNaimisha) May 20, 2020
The evening sky! ❤#Bhubaneswar #Amphan @BBSRBuzz pic.twitter.com/uFq5xAqSuj
#Bhubaneswar sky after #CycloneAmphan #SuperCycloneAmphan #Amphan #AmphanCyclon #Odisha @BBSRBuzz @OdishaDiscover @discoverbbsr pic.twitter.com/lSERVLcajs— SitamMoharana_ANI (@SitamMoharana) May 20, 2020
This is the sky of Bhubaneswar after passing cyclone Amphan #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/6q0v80Kprm— Satyaranjan Beura (@SatyaranjanBeu1) May 20, 2020
Purple sky makes everything seem magical. This bliss is sprinkled by our almighty after the cyclone passed. #Odisha #Bhubaneswar #India #AmphanUpdates #poem #CyclonicStormAMPHAN pic.twitter.com/HKQNXXXH5l— Arpita Aparajita Badajena (@ArpitaAparajita) May 20, 2020
#Bhubaneswar #evening #sky post #cyclone #Amphan pic.twitter.com/gRssciZs0H— DEVI PRASAD PUHAN (@dpuhan) May 20, 2020
Bhubaneswar sky at https://t.co/MFgtez8qY5 pic.twitter.com/4EexFmFkmo— anil pradhan (@anilpradhan2009) May 20, 2020