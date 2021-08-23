Going the Extra Mile: Bhubaneswar’s Sensory Park for Specially-abled to Open Soon

Bhubaneswar will soon be getting a separate recreational park for the differently-abled as part of the city’s smart city project. The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) is almost done with the building of the ‘Sensory Park’ at Saheed Nagar in the city. Under the aegis of the Smart City programme, the park has been created by keeping in mind the needs of the specially-abled people in the city who can then avail the facility in the park.

The park has been made with a cost of Rs 93 lakh and is spread over an area of 0.37 acres or 16,117 square feet. The park is fitted with insulated pathways, equipment for children to play, open-air gym and other such facilities for the people.

The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh told The New Indian Express, “The rides and equipment in the park have safety features and the ground is covered with soft synthetic lining or sand to provide the specially-abled kids a safe and beautiful ambience to play and learn."

Sensory Park by BSCL, One of its kind Park in Bhubaneswar for #DifferentlyAbled persons.The 0.37 acres Park at Saheed Nagar includes Play Equipments, Open Gym, Pathways, Child friendly components all specially designed as per the #UniversalAccess guidelines, safety & much more. pic.twitter.com/klTjgvEkzO — Smart Bhubaneswar (@BSCL_BBSR) August 21, 2021

The park was designed by the Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) and despite the work being started in 2018, the work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of Smart City programme across the country, several projects have been kickstarted. In an effort to preserve and to showcase the nature and lifestyle of tribal people in and around its forests, Tamil Nadu has given the nod to put up a tribal park in Thoothukudi (formerly Tuticorin) at a cost of Rs 73 lakh as part of the Smart Cities Mission programme. Officials said that the tribal park will help children understand and identify the unique lifestyle and mannerisms of the tribals who reside in the state and in other parts of the country.

