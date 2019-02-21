Bhumi Pednekar Turns the Tables on Netizens With These Hilarious 'Sonchiriya' Memes

Film actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose upcoming film Sonchiriya is set for release on March 1, has beaten netizens at the meme-game which follows the trailer release of almost any film now.After the film's new trailer was released this month, Twitter was full of memes with still and dialogues from the film. But this time, Pednekar seems to have turnedthe ptables around by herself becoming the creator of the memes.Set in the conflicted Chambal Valley, Sonchhiriya is based on dacoits in the area and how the protagonist Pednekar fares after she crosses path with these dacoits. After the release of the film's trailer, Pednekar took to Instagram to share some hilarious memes using her own stills from the film.Pednekar, who seems to have chosen a novel and hilarious way to promote her film, started putting out Sonchiriya memes way back in January. One of the first memes that she shared was a moving photo of herself pointing a gun toward the camera. Moving text appearing on teh photo read, "Chambal ek perfect holiday destination hai. Gift kijiye kisi khaas ko, jaise ki apni saas ko," (Chambal is a perfect holiday destination. Gift it to someone special, like your mother-in-law.)The post had over two million views on Instagram.And this week, the actress posted a new set of memes.On Monday, she posted a photo of herself grimacing. The photo, apparently a candid still from the shoot, appeared with the message, "when your mom says there's karela for dinner".After that, she posted a photo of herself struggling to cook rotis on a mud chulha with teh caption, "So how's your day job like?" Speech bubbles were edited into the photo so that it looks like the character is chanting "I love my job".The very relatable post about how most people deal with their day jobs was an instant hit.Before this, the actress hhad also posted a video of her working a wheat grinder (chakki). The meme read, "Who needs the gym when we have the chakki".While fans may be laughing, makers of the film starring Pednekar along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranveer Shorey, could have some cause to worry. According to a report in Times of India, the makerds have been sent a legal notice by certain residents on Chambal who feel that the film portrays Chambal in a negative light.