Bhushan Kumar Urges Indians to Subscribe to T-Series and Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
For the first time since the inception of one-sided YouTube beef between PewDiePie and T-Series, the music label from Noida has urged the Indian community to subscribe to their channel.
Image credit: @itsBhushanKumar / Twitter| PewDiePie / Facebook
The war between PewDiePie and T-Series refuses to die any time soon and now the music label based in Noida wants you to subscribe to its channel in an attempt to claim the #1 YouTube spot.
If this is news to you, PewDiePie and T-Series have been embroiled in a months-long subscriber battle on the video-sharing platform. Realising that his days are numbered at the most-subscribed spot, the Swedish gamer has been on his toes for the past few months to stay ahead in the race.
Despite so much support pouring in from the YouTube community for the gamer, T-Series has been actively (and unwittingly) catching up with the gamer and giving Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie sleepless nights. Or so we'd like to think.
But T-Series seems to have had enough. For the first time since the inception of the one-sided beef between #1 and #2 channels, the music company has urged Bollywood fans to go and subscribe to its channel.
In a candid video posted on Twitter, music label's chief Bhushan Kumar on Wednesday made a humble plea to the Indian community to help him and his company reach the historic feat.
“There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s Number 1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud,” Bhushan said in a video posted from his official Twitter account.
Quoting Bhushan Kumar's tweet, PewDiePie responded by saying, "They are getting desperate."
While it is only fun and games for the Swedish YouTuber, who had previously dropped a diss track roasting T-Series, several users on the Internet believe that there's no comparison between the two channels. While Pewds is an independent creator, T-Series is a full-fledged music production company. Also, YouTube’s search and recommendation algorithm benefit musical artists more than independent YouTube creators.
This sentiment was shared by many on Twitter who didn't go too easy on the T-Series' head.
T-Series joined YouTube in 2006 and has released 13,180 videos since. PewDiePie, who joined the platform in 2010, has 3770 videos to his name.
At the moment, PewDiePie is just 40K subscribers ahead T-Series with a total of 88,292,421 subs.
(via Socialblade)
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has been #1 on YouTube since December 22, 2013, or 1901 days.
We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019
They are getting desperate 👏 https://t.co/TIqHBJeyrY— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 6, 2019
While it is only fun and games for the Swedish YouTuber, who had previously dropped a diss track roasting T-Series, several users on the Internet believe that there's no comparison between the two channels. While Pewds is an independent creator, T-Series is a full-fledged music production company. Also, YouTube’s search and recommendation algorithm benefit musical artists more than independent YouTube creators.
This sentiment was shared by many on Twitter who didn't go too easy on the T-Series' head.
We forced them into begging. Lmao. We forced a giant corporation with thousands of workers to beg for subs. That's an incredible achievement. And more satisfying than being the #1 TBH.— Crow (@CrowTheCrow1) March 6, 2019
It's hilarious that they are using nationalism to sway people into subbing lol— Crow (@CrowTheCrow1) March 6, 2019
Needs more jump cuts tbh— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 6, 2019
Waddafaq, never.— rewinside (@rewinside) March 6, 2019
This is a declaration of war!
Now we'll all Join the battle with combined forces!!!
