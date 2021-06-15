Bhutan's King Treks for 5 Days to Inspect Illegal Border Crossings that May Increase Covid Risk

India ranks second world-wise after the United States, in a total number of coronavirus cases, as reported by WHO (World Health Organization) data. With 34,335,239 cases, US tops the list and India follows behind with a total of 29,510,410 as of June 14 and total deaths confirmed to be 3,74, 305.

On the other hand, our neighbour country Bhutan, with a total population of 763,092, has only 1,826 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 1 death reported since January 3, 2020, according to WHO. A total of 483,699 vaccine doses have been administered, as of June 5, according to WHO website.

While the numbers are insignificant compared to other countries, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk is leaving no stone unturned to prevent the spread of the fatal virus. Time and again, the country has been applauded for prioritizing its citizens’ health and even during the pandemic, its commendable efforts have been appreciated. Recently, the King trekked for 5 days along Bhutan’s eastern borders to check and keep a tab on illegal crossings that could increase Covid-19. The long journey on foot was to ensure that the pandemic stays in control. The official Instagram account of King Namgyel shared multiple pictures from the trek and wrote that he arrived in Jomotshangkha, a town in southern-eastern Bhutan, on June 13, accompanied by His Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji and the Prime Minister, Lyonchen Dasho Dr Lotay.

Tenzing Lamsang, the President of Media Association of Bhutan, shared the pictures of the trek on Twitter on June 14. In the caption, he shared that the King trekked through forests, rain, high passes and leeches to check on border posts set up to keep track on illegal crossings. He added that this was his 14th or 15th trip to the borders since the pandemic began.

His Majesty The King trekked 5 days in Bhutan’s eastern border areas through forests, rain, high passes & leeches to check on border posts put up to check illegal crossings to prevent COVID-19.This is his 14th or 15th trip since pandemic started. Accompanied by PM this time. pic.twitter.com/bh2acXkSll — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) June 14, 2021

In another tweet, she shared another picture of the King from a recent month-long trip to the county’s southern border areas. Lamsang added that he is the father to a 5-year-old and a newborn but barely had any chance to see them since the first case was reported in March last year.

This picture below is almost a month long trip to Bhutan’s thickly forested southern border areas which His Majesty had just completed recently. His Majesty has a 5-year-old and a new born at home but has rarely got the chance to see them since the first case in March 2020. pic.twitter.com/qhJsTiZco0 — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) June 14, 2021

The internet has expressed their respect and admiration for his dedication as soon as the news broke out.

