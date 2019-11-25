Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Bearded Alia Bhatt': Bhuvan Bam's Old Instagram Post Is Reminding Fans of His 'Crush'

The post originally posted in July mentions in the caption how 'Also, I’m Alia Bhatt when I blush so.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
Image credits: Instagram/Bhuvan Bam/Youtube/Gully Boy.
Image credits: Instagram/Bhuvan Bam/Youtube/Gully Boy.

Bhuvan Bam may just be India's biggest Internet star. You can safely tell your kids that.

Known for his comedy channel 'BB ki vines,' the Delhi-based artist rose to fame quickly. In 2018, Bam became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers. While he has fans constantly complementing his acting and finding resemblance between the characters he plays and real life-people, recently, fans may just have spotted the resemblance to another celebrity - in Bam himself.

While the 'Gonna tell my kids' trend is still fresh, fans have managed to dig up an old photo of Bam from his Instagram, posted in July and find an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt.

The post originally posted in July mentions in the caption how 'Also, I’m Alia Bhatt when I blush so.'

Now, months later fans are digging up this old post to post comments about the same on it.

screengrab

Responding to the fans, Bam posted on Twitter how he was asking his 'crush' out on a date.

Fans couldn't stop seeing the funny side of it.

While Alia Bhatt hasn't yet responded, she had earlier praised Bam in an interview.

