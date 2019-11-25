'Bearded Alia Bhatt': Bhuvan Bam's Old Instagram Post Is Reminding Fans of His 'Crush'

Bhuvan Bam may just be India's biggest Internet star. You can safely tell your kids that.

Known for his comedy channel 'BB ki vines,' the Delhi-based artist rose to fame quickly. In 2018, Bam became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers. While he has fans constantly complementing his acting and finding resemblance between the characters he plays and real life-people, recently, fans may just have spotted the resemblance to another celebrity - in Bam himself.

While the 'Gonna tell my kids' trend is still fresh, fans have managed to dig up an old photo of Bam from his Instagram, posted in July and find an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt.

The post originally posted in July mentions in the caption how 'Also, I’m Alia Bhatt when I blush so.'

Now, months later fans are digging up this old post to post comments about the same on it.

Gonna tell my kids this is bearded Alia Bhatt ..Just for fun .. we love u @Bhuvan_Bam pic.twitter.com/fmRQVsl4PQ — Rahul (@Rahulhazarika09) November 22, 2019

Responding to the fans, Bam posted on Twitter how he was asking his 'crush' out on a date.

.⁦@aliaa08⁩ Please let’s go for a coffee date because I’ve started looking like my crush! pic.twitter.com/DFBDrEZM0v — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) November 24, 2019

Fans couldn't stop seeing the funny side of it.

While Alia Bhatt hasn't yet responded, she had earlier praised Bam in an interview.

