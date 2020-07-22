Bhuvan Bam Had the Kindest Response to Fan Who Asked to Use His Copyrighted Music

In the world of online creators and vloggers, uploading your stuff on YouTube comes with its own set of guidelines and rules.

But one policy that truly stands out or perhaps keeps global YouTubers constantly on their toes while sharing their videos on the platform is the Content ID claim.

"If you upload a video that contains copyright-protected material, you could end up with a Content ID claim. Companies that own music, movies, TV shows, video games, or other copyright-protected material issue these claims," Google support states.

"Content owners can set Content ID to block material from YouTube when a claim is made. They can also allow the video to remain live on YouTube with ads. In those cases, the advertising revenue goes to the copyright owners of the claimed content."

In short, a big trouble for the uploader.

But not for Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines' fans. The star YouTuber from India, who has made a space for himself on the video-sharing platform with relatable videos and over 18 million subscribers is chill with his subscribers using his music in their content.

Recently, a BB Ki Vines fan reached out to Bhuvan Bam on Twitter, seeking his permission to use the latter's newly released 7th single 'Heer Ranjha'.

"Can I use #HeerRanjha song on my YouTube videos ? Koi copyright ka issue toh Nahi aayega Na ? Plz respond to this

@Bhuvan_Bam @Rohitonweb ? #HeerRanjha on loop (Will I get a copyright claim if I use your Heer Ranjha song)," a Twitter user wrote.

The YouTube celebrity responded to the fan assuring that he could use Bam's music without worry. "Use it bro. Agar aa gaya by chance toh mail me, I’ll withdraw the claim (If you receive a claim, do mail me, I'll withdraw the claim)."

While production companies, music labels or YouTube personalities are usually uptight about their content, seeing Bam's response was a refreshing one, one that didn't go unnoticed on microblogging site.

"This support must have made his day.. kudos to u @Bhuvan_Bam 1st time on social platform admitting love ur sense of humour and the video u did during lockdown. more power & success to u,(sic)" chimed another user.