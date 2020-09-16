Bhuvan Bam's Response to CarryMinati Quashing Bigg Boss Entry Rumours Sums up Media Hysteria

Hold your horses, Indian YouTuber CarryMinati will not be stepping into the reality show Bigg Boss' house anytime soon.

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati became the top trending topic on social media on Wednesday after several media reports suggested that the popular roaster and gamer was set to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan.

Once the news caught mileage, the gamer was brutally trolled by his loyal fan base who felt that their very own had betrayed them as he had roasted the show before on his YouTube channel.

Such was the drama that Carry had to take to Twitter to clear the air.

"I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read," he tweeted.

I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read. 😐 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

Funnily enough, Bhuvan Bam, a fellow Indian YouTuber and content creator, who runs the channel BB ki Vines has apparently been sailing the same boat of rumours for the past few years.

Responding to CarryMinati's tweet dismissing the Bigg Boss entry, Bhuvan Bam wrote: "Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon (You'll be going to Bigg Boss house next year as well like I have been going for the past four years)" suggesting that Bhuvan has been a part of such rumoured contestant lists before.

Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon..😂😂 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) September 16, 2020

While Carry had a good laugh about it, it's worth noting that the YouTuber had earlier cleared the air on his live stream the previous day when the rumours of him being listed as the show's contestant starting gaining online traction.

Earlier, CarryMinati was subjected to online trolling with brutal memes for his alleged association with Bigg Boss.

When you started supporting #carryminati for roasting big boss but now he himself is going to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/4KmyXIs9fK — PReety_ Jaiswal (@baniyaa_putri) September 15, 2020

#carryminati who roasted Bigboss may participate in it. Then, on the sets of Bigboss pic.twitter.com/wRc3hvYWj3 — Hari Puttar (@Har__Mi) September 15, 2020

#carryminati #biggboss14Carryminati to bigg boss roast kr kr ke bigg boss me hi chala gya pic.twitter.com/F5RJFGSk0q — Satya Saini (@SatyaSa65304858) September 15, 2020

21-year-old CarryMinati is a resident of Faridabad and currently enjoys over 25 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.