Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel Brutally Trolled as Australia Crush India in First T20I

Matthew Wade lead an incredible fightback against India after the visitors found themselves in a tricky position despite a solid start while chasing 209 in the first T20I on Tuesday in Mohali. Australia were cruising at one stage with 109/1 on the board. Soon, the scorecard turned into 145/5 as India made a surprise comeback thanks to Axar Patel scalping three while Umesh Yadav picked two in quick successions.

Then Wade happened.

Harshal Patel gave 22 runs (6, 1, 6, 1, 6, 2) in the 18th over which was followed up with another expensive over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar which yielded as many as 16 runs.

Wade ended on an unbeaten 45 off 21, an innings laced with six boundaries and two massive sixes as Australia registered their highest successful run chase against India in T20I cricket, reaching the target with four deliveries and as many wickets to spare.

Bhuvneshwar and Harshal went for a combined total of 101 (52+49) in their eight overs and irked netizens took to Twitter to express their frustration with memes and mockery.

Indian Bowlers giving runs to Aussies#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3zdAeVXa7C — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) September 20, 2022

Agli baar Bhuvi ko 19th over di toh teri bhi keto diet shuru karwa dunga pic.twitter.com/lKaTIt4ldr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 20, 2022

Summary of India’s bowling. pic.twitter.com/9xXWCuGObE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 20, 2022

Indian Fans Everytime When Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comes to Bowl 19th Over-: #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Vtu1EqQgvE — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) September 20, 2022

How I sleep knowing that Harshal patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play for India in T20WC #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/a6iR43HrhO — Registanroyals (@registanroyals) September 20, 2022

life lesson 99 : never give 19th over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar pic.twitter.com/BFNCSWUPCh — ⭐👑 (@superking1815) September 20, 2022

Earlier, Hardik Pandya slammed an unbeaten 71 runs off just 30 balls to help India post a massive 208/6 on the scoreboard after the first innings. The flamboyant all-rounder played with the field and scored shots all around the ground to register his highest score in T20Is. Apart from him KL Rahul also scored valuable 55 runs.

