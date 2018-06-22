GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Bi Till The Day I Die': Stephanie Beatriz of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Pens a Moving Essay on Her Bisexuality

'Im choosing to get married because this particular person brings out the best in me. This person happens to be a man. I’m still bi.'

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
You can probably think of umpteen reasons to absolutely love, adore, even worship the TV series-- Brooklyn Nine-Nine and all its characters.

Let us give you another one.

Stephanie Beatriz.

More readily known as Detective Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine which was recently cancelled by Fox before NBC picked it up for a sixth season, just wrote the most fantastic essay on GQ Magazine explaining why marrying a man doesn’t make her any less queer.

“I’m choosing to get married because this particular person brings out the best in me. This person happens to be a man. I’m still bi”, she writes on GQ.

Beatriz’s bisexuality was something she revealed to her co-workers during the course of the show. This inspired the writers to dedicate two full episodes to Rosa’s coming out as bisexual.

After a series of extremely fortunate events — including Beatriz formally coming out to fans on Twitter — it was officially written into the show.

So, when the tough, intimidating, and often unpredictable detective came out as bisexual in episodes 99 and 100, fans went wild. (We’ll be kind enough to not spill any more beans with spoilers!)

“Bisexuality often needs an explanation. It isn’t something you can often “read” on a person…People’s sexuality is often defined by who we’re partnered with at any given moment, which can be a frustrating limitation for me,” writes Beatriz.

Beatriz is engaged to Brad Ross and is expected to tie the knot soon.

The heartwarming essay seems to have resonated with hundreds of people world over who feel like the actor’s experience are quite similar to their own.
















And with that, Happy Pride Month to you!

