'Bi Till The Day I Die': Stephanie Beatriz of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Pens a Moving Essay on Her Bisexuality
'Im choosing to get married because this particular person brings out the best in me. This person happens to be a man. I’m still bi.'
Source: Twitter
Let us give you another one.
Stephanie Beatriz.
More readily known as Detective Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine which was recently cancelled by Fox before NBC picked it up for a sixth season, just wrote the most fantastic essay on GQ Magazine explaining why marrying a man doesn’t make her any less queer.
“I’m choosing to get married because this particular person brings out the best in me. This person happens to be a man. I’m still bi”, she writes on GQ.
Beatriz’s bisexuality was something she revealed to her co-workers during the course of the show. This inspired the writers to dedicate two full episodes to Rosa’s coming out as bisexual.
After a series of extremely fortunate events — including Beatriz formally coming out to fans on Twitter — it was officially written into the show.
So, when the tough, intimidating, and often unpredictable detective came out as bisexual in episodes 99 and 100, fans went wild. (We’ll be kind enough to not spill any more beans with spoilers!)
“Bisexuality often needs an explanation. It isn’t something you can often “read” on a person…People’s sexuality is often defined by who we’re partnered with at any given moment, which can be a frustrating limitation for me,” writes Beatriz.
Beatriz is engaged to Brad Ross and is expected to tie the knot soon.
The heartwarming essay seems to have resonated with hundreds of people world over who feel like the actor’s experience are quite similar to their own.
“Bisexuality often needs an explanation. It isn’t something you can often “read”on a person,& because of that bi people sometimes feel like an invisible part of the LGBTQIA community.” Sending love to all bi folks celebrating #Pride this weekend! https://t.co/iNBUO6kANB— National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) June 21, 2018
"But I’ll be bi till the day I die, baby, and I vow to myself to always sing that truth."— Helen Parshall (@PartiallyHelen) June 21, 2018
Thank you @iamstephbeatz. This is everything. #StillBisexual https://t.co/CEWvc57jmq
being bi is very complicated & i always feel not straight enough and not gay enough simultaneously & kinda guilty if i have a crush that isn't gay like im letting down the team anyway happy #PrideMonth! @iamstephbeatz is an angel & my crush 4everhttps://t.co/8rkzbXJveG— gemini emo (@aislina) June 21, 2018
YES. I struggle with this every day because I just happened to fall in love with a man. Thank you @iamstephbeatz for being a queer national treasure. https://t.co/RpbCFLUyjt— Chrissa Hardy ♀️ (@chrissahardy) June 21, 2018
(This is me!)@iamstephbeatz, I felt the same when I went to my 1st DC Pride this year. Married to a man, took 34 years to come out cause I didnt think I "belong". So glad I did! Took my 5yro daughter & my 70yro mom, my #support crew! Thanks for giving us a voice! #bivisibility https://t.co/wBzrQGZjNq— Annie Saul (@Saulgood24) June 21, 2018
And with that, Happy Pride Month to you!
Also Watch
-
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Yoga On Water: The Man Who Doesn't Sink
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
In an Unique Scenario, Groom Took Bride Home in A Earthmover
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral