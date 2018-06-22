'Bi Till The Day I Die': Stephanie Beatriz of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Pens a Moving Essay on Her Bisexuality

“Bisexuality often needs an explanation. It isn’t something you can often “read”on a person,& because of that bi people sometimes feel like an invisible part of the LGBTQIA community.” Sending love to all bi folks celebrating #Pride this weekend! https://t.co/iNBUO6kANB — National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) June 21, 2018

"But I’ll be bi till the day I die, baby, and I vow to myself to always sing that truth."

Thank you @iamstephbeatz. This is everything. #StillBisexual https://t.co/CEWvc57jmq — Helen Parshall (@PartiallyHelen) June 21, 2018

being bi is very complicated & i always feel not straight enough and not gay enough simultaneously & kinda guilty if i have a crush that isn't gay like im letting down the team anyway happy #PrideMonth! @iamstephbeatz is an angel & my crush 4everhttps://t.co/8rkzbXJveG — gemini emo (@aislina) June 21, 2018

YES. I struggle with this every day because I just happened to fall in love with a man. Thank you @iamstephbeatz for being a queer national treasure. https://t.co/RpbCFLUyjt — Chrissa Hardy ‍♀️ (@chrissahardy) June 21, 2018

(This is me!)@iamstephbeatz, I felt the same when I went to my 1st DC Pride this year. Married to a man, took 34 years to come out cause I didnt think I "belong". So glad I did! Took my 5yro daughter & my 70yro mom, my #support crew! Thanks for giving us a voice! #bivisibility https://t.co/wBzrQGZjNq — Annie Saul (@Saulgood24) June 21, 2018