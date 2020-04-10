'Biased' Delhi Metro Shares Special Connection with Original 'Masakali' on Twitter

Days after the video of a remake of the song 'Masakali' from the 2009 Prasoon Joshi film Delhi 6 dropped online, many have come forth in support of the original song by AR Rehman. And the latest to join the list of detractors is, surprisingly, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

While Rehman fans have been outraging against the unceremonious adaptation of the song, created by Tanishk Bagchi and produced by T-Series with the title 'Masakali 2.0', DMRC took to Twitter to share the original music video from 2009 starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and, of course, the white dove.

"Nothing beats the original track," DMRC wrote as caption to the video. "Plus we have a bias as we feature in it," they added.

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

And sure enough, as fans would know, the Delhi Metro does feature in the original music video from the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra film.

The remake drew outrage not just from fans but also from the original creators of the song. Rehman himself took the a dig the remake on Twitter. "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations," he wrote.

Masakali.20 was also slammed by the song's lyricist Prasoon Joshi as well as its singer Mohit Chauhan.