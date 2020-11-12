Bicycle Race Ends Badly for Participant after He Crash Lands into Thorny Cactus Bush in Buenos Aires

In an unfortunate turn of events, an amateur cyclist was rushed to a hospital after falling off his bike and landing right into a large cactus during a race in Argentina.

According to The Scottish Sun reports, the local media identified the cyclist as Diego Moreno, who was riding at the back of three in the City Park area of the capital Buenos Aires, when he met with the painfully agonising accident. He was quickly attended to by onlookers and locals following his fall.

Moreno, who was cruising along in the race failed to see a pothole and crash-landed into the cactus plants. Footage of his awful emergence from the thorny bushes shows him covered fully with the prickly plant.

Watch the video here, however, it’s not an easy watch and definitely not one for the faint-hearted:

In the video footage, Moreno can be seen covered with thorns all over his body as onlookers rush to help. They removed thousands of thorns from his body as the unlucky cyclist winced in pain.

‘I didn’t see a small crater in the asphalt and I hit the pothole,’ Moreno recalled, who was riding with two other cyclists at the time, the report said.

Even though most would think this to be the worst accidents possible, a spirited Moreno was thankful and considers him to be very lucky as the thorns failed to penetrate his protective gear. He said his injuries would have been much worse if he was not wearing his gear.

‘Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet, and I didn’t injure my face or head,” he said. The way those spines got embedded in me, it could have easily blinded me, he added.

After enduring such a painful ordeal Moreno was wheeled off to a hospital with the help of well-wishers.