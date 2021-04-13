Bicycle Thief: 17-Year Old Mumbai Student Steals 26 High-end Bikes That Cost Rs 4 Lakh

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old school student in Maharashtra’s Mumbai confessed to having stolen 26 high-end bicycles after a woman whom he stole from lodged a complaint about her lost bike. The incident occurred in the city’s Kandivali area. After noticing that her bike was missing from the parking lot of her apartment, the woman lodged a complaint with the police who used CCTV footage to track down the accused. The collective cost of the bikes he had stolen turned out to be nearly Rs 4 lakh.

The thief, a teenage boy studying in the ninth standard, was addicted to drugs and allegedly stole the bikes to fund his drug habit, The Times of India reported.

After police tracked down the teen, he confessed to having stolen 26 bikes. All the bikes have since been recovered, The Indian Express reported. “During questioning, the minor confessed to having stolen 26 cycles. He used to sell these cycles to random people, saying his parents are ill and needed money for treatment. He would instead use the money to buy drugs,” an officer investigating the case told the media.

The incident is similar to a case in Punjab’s Kharar in July last year when a 17-year-old took the craze for the mobile game PUBG to another level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from his father’s account to buy virtual ammunition in the game. The alleged PUBG addict would take his father’s mobile phone on the pretext of online classes, but would access his father’s bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends.

