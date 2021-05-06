buzz

'Are the Bidens Giants?' Viral Photo of Joe and Jill with 'Miniature' Carters Stumps Internet

'Giant' Joe and Jill Biden with the Carters | Image credit: Twitter

A photo of Joe and Jill Biden beside former US President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalyn Carter has gone viral after netizens pointed out a strange anomaly.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, the president and the first lady of the United States went to meet Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, the former president and the former first lady, on April 29, at their home in Plains, Georgia in the United States. Five days later, the Carters’ organisation, The Carter Centre, shared a picture of their meet on Twitter that has baffled social media users.

In the picture, Joe Biden can be seen smiling as he is kneeling beside Rosalynn Carter sitting on a couch while Jill Biden is seen beside Jimmy Carter. While everyone in the picture is smiling, it is not hard to notice one thing that is really off in the picture. Somehow, Bidens appear huge in the picture compared to Carters who appear as if they have shrunk.

The first lady, whose height is 5 feet and 6 inches, appears to dwarf the former President, who has a height of 5 feet and 9 inches. This off dimensional snap has caught the attention of netizens, who are reacting to the image in bewilderment.

Here is how some Twitter users have responded to the image:

The apparent proportions in the image are obviously not true and a result of photographic distortion. It seems that the image has been taken using a wide lens and the photographer had to stand at a really close distance from the posers. Wide lenses cause distortions because they are supposed to capture a large width from a very short distance, the areas near the edges of the frame get stretched. You can test this in your smartphone camera as well if it has an extra-wide lens camera. You might have already encountered this if you regularly take group selfies. In the picture of Bidens and Carters, you can verify this distortion by looking at the end of the wall near the left edge of the picture. The tilted wall demonstrates the distortion.

The distortion was also pointed out by many Twitter users who tried to fix the image using their skills:

A veteran Democrat and former Georgia senator and Governor, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States and was in office from 1977 to 1981.

first published:May 06, 2021, 19:09 IST