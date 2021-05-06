'Are the Bidens Giants?' Viral Photo of Joe and Jill with 'Miniature' Carters Stumps Internet

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, the president and the first lady of the United States went to meet Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, the former president and the former first lady, on April 29, at their home in Plains, Georgia in the United States. Five days later, the Carters’ organisation, The Carter Centre, shared a picture of their meet on Twitter that has baffled social media users.

In the picture, Joe Biden can be seen smiling as he is kneeling beside Rosalynn Carter sitting on a couch while Jill Biden is seen beside Jimmy Carter. While everyone in the picture is smiling, it is not hard to notice one thing that is really off in the picture. Somehow, Bidens appear huge in the picture compared to Carters who appear as if they have shrunk.

The first lady, whose height is 5 feet and 6 inches, appears to dwarf the former President, who has a height of 5 feet and 9 inches. This off dimensional snap has caught the attention of netizens, who are reacting to the image in bewilderment.

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

Why do The Carter’s look like miniatures?! They are amazing wonderful people The proportions here are off somehow. Who else agrees?!— Penny Lane (@pennyLane4earth) May 4, 2021

Here is how some Twitter users have responded to the image:

We voted for Biden because he's a decent human being with sound policies but also because he and Jill are giants who will crush you if you make them angry.— Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) May 4, 2021

Hello, Carter Center, Why do Flotus and Potus look gigantic next to the Carters, it is a nice photo, but it looks very bizarre, how did that happen?— Dr Granny's Inner Child! United (@DoctorRobin) May 4, 2021

Why do The Carter’s look like miniatures?! They are amazing wonderful people The proportions here are off somehow. Who else agrees?!— Penny Lane (@pennyLane4earth) May 4, 2021

Dude what is with the size difference between these people what the hell is going on here— (@_shrimbegin) May 4, 2021

President's shrink at twice the rate normal people do.— CLAYTRON3000 (@pjonclayton) May 4, 2021

The apparent proportions in the image are obviously not true and a result of photographic distortion. It seems that the image has been taken using a wide lens and the photographer had to stand at a really close distance from the posers. Wide lenses cause distortions because they are supposed to capture a large width from a very short distance, the areas near the edges of the frame get stretched. You can test this in your smartphone camera as well if it has an extra-wide lens camera. You might have already encountered this if you regularly take group selfies. In the picture of Bidens and Carters, you can verify this distortion by looking at the end of the wall near the left edge of the picture. The tilted wall demonstrates the distortion.

The distortion was also pointed out by many Twitter users who tried to fix the image using their skills:

This shows you how distorted this picture is from the lens and the flash. This was a quick and dirty fix in Photoshop, but it's closer to actual sizes, look at the white area on the edges, you can see how it was distorted. pic.twitter.com/BGfxC84O1R— Dr. Linda #CharacterWins #NationalPopularVote laws (@gossamerLL) May 4, 2021

Here's a quick example of removing the extreme lens distortion. A wide angle lens causes everything on the outer edges of the image to expand, and center to contract — the small room made a wide angle lens necessary. pic.twitter.com/L9rVS5Xx0U— DemSwag (@DemSwag_com) May 4, 2021

A veteran Democrat and former Georgia senator and Governor, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States and was in office from 1977 to 1981.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here