Biden to Obama, Harris to Michelle, the US Inauguration Day was All about Fist Bumps

It was the moment Americans were waiting for, when on January 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Along with him, his deputy Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice President. She became the first woman, black person, and first Asian-American to assume the post. And of course, it was the moment of former President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House. The officials of the new administration were elated beyond words. And what better way to express it than fist bumps.

Yes, fist bumps were quite popular at the swearing-in ceremony in the White House that day. From newly appointed President Biden to VP Harris to former President Barack Obama to former First Lady Michelle Obama, fist bumps were like the theme of the occasion. Also, there were several performances from some of the biggest celebrities of the country, including the National Anthem which was performed by pop star Lady Gaga and poetry reading by Amanda Gorman. But, the fist bumps among the celebrating bunch of people really stood out.

The good old handshake had to take a back seat, especially after its declining popularity following the Covid-19 pandemic. Fist bumps, on the other hand, have still got that punch.

There was a double fist bump exchanged between Michelle and Harris; and Barack and Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman of the United States. Then there came, Biden fist bumping Barack. To think, Biden used to be the deputy to Obama back in the day when the latter was the US President! Time flies, huh?

Harris and Michelle fist-bumping in joy also stole the limelight followed by Obama and Harris sharing a double fist bump.

While Obama and former basketball pro Alex Rodriguez also bumped it up, he and senator Mitch McConnell shared a pleasant one-handed fist bump.

Emhoff and Biden too shared a fist bump.

Not to miss, Obama's fist bumping Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Oh! she would have waited for this for so long! Not bumping Obama so much as Trump getting bumped out!

Obama took off his gloves while fist bumping and Illinois senator Dick Durbin fist bumping, while Biden and Reverend Silvester Beaman on the other side shared the same.

Last but not the least, the most joyful part of the enitire fist bumping event was between the President and the Vice President.