1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates 'Coolie' Song to Doctors Fighting Coronavirus Crisis

Amitabh Bachchan | Image credit: PTI

Big B on Friday morning, shared a cartoon that shows a doctor holding the globe on his shoulders, like Atlas.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to laud the selfless performance of doctors and paramedical staff across the world in the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Big B on Friday morning, shared a cartoon that shows a doctor holding the globe on his shoulders, like Atlas. The veteran actor shared that the efforts of the medical community in these times of crisis remind him of his song from the film "Coolie" that goes, "Saari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hain".

Netizens agreed with the actor saying that doctors are indeed doing a great job amidst all the difficulties.

A fan commented below his tweet: "True sir Ji. My son and dUghter in law are in the medical field. Appropriate song."

However, another fan quickly reminded the actor that not only doctors but the police and sanitation workers also deserve respect.

The fan commented: "Sir including doctors their also police and sanitation workers too... We should not forget their contribution."

