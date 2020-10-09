'Big Bang' is Not the Start and End, Says 2020 Nobel Winner in Physics in His 'Crazy Theory'

We know that our universe is quite unique. Being singular and the first of its kind, it’s the end and the beginning of life and cosmos. However, 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics recipient, Sir Roger Penrose, disagrees. The Big Bang created our universe nearly 13.7 billion years ago, but it’s by no means the first one, nor will it be the last.

Sir Penrose was awarded this high honour for his landmark discovery of proving that black holes exist and proving Einstein’s general theory of relativity. One of theories is the “conformal cyclic cosmology” (CCC) theory that he presented in 2005. According to CCC, this current universe is one in billions of years of various universes. The universes are a cycle of death and birth – all hinged on black holes.

Black holes are regions in space with such immense gravity that they “swallow” everything – including light. As a great density gravitational collapse is a requirement for black hole formation, only stars’ collapse could do that in the current universe. Hence the popular, often misquoted reference, dying stars create black holes. However, around the Big Bang, any number of collisions could have had the same density as a star.

“I claim that there is observation of Hawking radiation. The Big Bang was not the beginning. There was something before the Big Bang and that something is what we will have in our future,” he said in an interview to The Telegraph.

As the universe will keep on expanding, and mass will keep decaying, the future would be a “Big Bang” for another cycle. He calls it his “crazy theory.” The Hawking-Points are central to his theory as areas of unexplained electromagnetic radiation that were discovered in 2018. His 2010 book, Cycles of Time: An Extraordinary New View of the Universe had made similar hypothetical statements.

According to Penrose, these Hawking-Points are remnants from our past universes. They are discovered with the help of cosmic microwave background data; a kind of radioactive map of the universe.

Similar to Penrose, his former colleague and theoretical partner, Stephen Hawking had dedicated much of his work to the discovery and understanding of black holes. In one of his theories, he suggests as the universe grows, the black holes will also grow. They will collide and form clusters, leaving behind a trail map of “cosmic dust”, named as Hawking radiation. Penrose’s theory, therefore, suggests our own big bang could have been a previous universe’s collapse.

Critics of the theory have some doubts, most prominently since Hawking Radiation has not been confirmed yet. In an interview with BBC, Penrose suggested that people used to be sceptical of black hole’s existence once upon a time. Even today, their importance isn’t fully appreciated.