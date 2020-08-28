BUZZ

'Big Bang Started Very Smol': Elon Musk Tweets Photograph of a Tiny Doggo

The Twitter soon responded to Musk's tweet as he shared picture of his small friend.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a known Big Bang Theory fan. He has time and again expressed his fandom through his social media posts. In his latest post, Musk has shared a picture of a tiny animal.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “The Big Bang started very, very smōl”. The post as one would expect has garnered many reactions.

'

A person who too seemed to be knowing some bits of Big Bang Theory wrote, ‘When the Big Bang occurred it created the space for our universe, however where did all the mass come from? Likely an event from somewhere outside our universe happened as a catalyst that started the Big Bang & pushed the mass from there into here. So technically we’re all aliens”.

Another user wrote, “They grow up so fast... and before we know it, they're 93 billion light years in diameter.”

Replying to this tweet the SpaceX CEO said, “Then they leave the house and hardly ever call their parents!”

Take a look at some of the other reactions to the post which has been liked by more than 75 thousand people on Twitter alone:

What do you think about Musk's small friend?

