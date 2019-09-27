A newly married couple was posing for their wedding photoshoot when it had to be halted for the most unforeseen reason. This couple from Tennessee was photobombed by a wild bear who decided to take a stroll to their wedding gathering.

Cory Brewer and Sarina Thompson were taking photos after their special day in the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg when a black bear showed up unannounced.

The photographer of the event, Leah McMahan, shared some snaps of the wild guest, captioning “the monsterous photo bomber that jacked my heart rate up to Jesus.”

"I had the bride and groom with me starting to shoot when we all noticed this bear. We left the grass area and went for the bridge to finish. He turned and started down the aisle," McMahan told Insider. "Being scared didn't cross my mind, I just wanted 'the shot.'"

"However, when I stood up, he made a 'huffing' sound at me and started toward me. At this point, I am beyond scared," she remembered.

The bear actually managed to make it down the aisle, too — fortunately after the bride and the groom already said their “I do’s.”

Thankfully, it all turned out okay and everyone was safe, and the bear left on his own. "It was probably the most adventurous photo session I have done, even more than the one time I shot a family and their pet opossum," said McMahan.

