'Big Brother is Watching': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Highlighting The Dark Truth of Technology

Technology has made significant strides, making our lives easy. Although it has uncountable benefits, the adverse effects of technology can also not be ignored. Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a post, discussing the unsettling aspects of technology.

The video, posted on Twitter, begins with a man ordering pizza from “Google Pizza.” As he continues his conversation with a Google pizza representative, he realises that the search engine is aware of many of his personal details, such as his health issues and bank statements. Along with the video, Anand Mahindra penned a caption that read, “Big brother is (always) watching”. He added, “The 21st century’s defining emotion will be claustrophobia”.

Big brother is (always) watching. The 21st century’s defining emotion will be claustrophobia… pic.twitter.com/lcTf4HItmH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2022

The video went on to garner a lot of attention as several users could relate to the video. One of the users wrote, “A time will come soon when people will want to get back to a pre-smartphone era”.

Reacting to the video, another user wrote this was the reason why chose to refrain from sharing personal information online even while being on every social media platform. He added that he used Google in incognito mode to protect his data.

This is true, they know this much about us. this is the reason I'm available in every social media platform but have hardly shared any information about in public even when i use Google i use it in incognito mode. — Shobhit (@imshobhit_rs) October 18, 2022

A third user wrote, “They store and analyse it too. Incognito mode just doesn’t store things for you to look back at and they have the full records of it”.

“That is a pity on the part of us! We accept all T&Cs without even reading it,” read another comment.

Check out a few more comments below.

Imagine what would happen 50 years from now without strong data privacy laws and strong governance in managing it — D (@DC_911) October 18, 2022

That is pity on part of us! We accept all T&Cs without even reading it. — prahlad pandey (@prahladkumar58) October 18, 2022

The defense rests now your honour 😂 But seriously spooky… — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) October 18, 2022

AI is far far more dangerous! — Jairaj Mirashi (@jairaj_mirashi) October 18, 2022

Previously, the industrialist posted a video of a food vending machine serving ready-made South Indian breakfast. Freshot, a tech startup, had created a food vending machine. It is said to be capable of producing more than 70 idlis with chutney and other sides in less than 10 minutes.

So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks? I’d love to see this pop up in airports/malls globally. Will be a major ‘cultural’ export! pic.twitter.com/C8SjR6HwPK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2022

Praising the innovative machine, the Mahindra group chairman asked for reviews of the food items served by the vending machine.

