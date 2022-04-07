'Big Picture': Anand Mahindra Shares 360-degree View from Top of Mount Everest

Anand Mahindra recently shared a clip and weaved a life lesson along with it. Mahindra’s tweet, like the myriad others he keeps sharing, proved that it is worth following the honcho on Twitter. The clip contained one of the most marvellous creations of nature being displayed from an angle that only a few manage to see. The highest peak on the Earth, Mount Everest, is the holy grail for mountain climbers. A mountaineer shot a 360 degrees view standing atop Mount Everest. Mahindra, clipping the video on his Twitter wall, coupled it with a caption that can easily be noted down as a life advice. “360 degrees view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you are on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture’.”

The clip, originally shared by Amazing Nature, managed to accumulate more than 4.6 lakh views. Combined with Mahindra’s wit, the tweet separately amassed around 28,000 likes and several thousand impressions in the form of retweets and comments. While some users were mesmerised by the beauty of Mount Everest, others were smitten by the beauty of Mahindra’s brain. One user wrote, “I have been obsessed with climbing mountains and reaching the top because when you reach the top, you realise nothing is impossible in life to achieve.”

“Beyond WOW,” wrote another.

Another claimed the view to be something that she would not be seeing in real life.

One user wrote, “What a view…and what a caption!”