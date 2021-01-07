Big Relief: SC Regularises IIT Bombay Admission for Teen Who Lost Seat Due to 'Wrong Click'

The Supreme Court on Thursday came to the rescue of an 18-year-old student who had lost his seat for a four-year electrical engineering course in the prestigious IIT Bombay after he "inadvertently" clicked on a "wrong" link.

The apex court, which had previously asked the institute to grant provisional admission to the student after he had moved SC, today ordered the institute to regularise his admission and let him continue usual classes like all the other students, reported Hindustan Times.

Siddhant Batra who hails from Agra, had approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the institution to admit him after the IIT said it cannot intervene at that stage as all the seats for the course were full and admission rules had to be followed.

It said Batra could apply again next year for JEE (Advanced). The Bombay High Court had initially directed the IIT to consider Batra's petition, after he approached it earlier this month, as representation and pass appropriate orders. Batra, who had secured All India Rank (AIR) of 270 in JEE Advanced exams and secured admission, claimed he had intended to freeze the seat, the plea said.

Disposing the plea filed by Batra, the bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy asked the institute to regularise Batra’s admission.

The court however, also ruled that this verdict will not be treated as a precedent for any other cases as such. On December 9, the SC had issued notice on Batra’s petition, saying “By interim order, we direct that the petitioner should be permitted to join the respondent-institution and pursue his course subject to fulfillment of all other formalities.”

Batra, while filing his petition had sought a direction to the IIT to consider his case on humanitarian grounds, and requested creation of an additional seat to undo his loss. He lived with his grandparents following the death of his parents, and said in the plea said he had worked hard against all odds to crack IIT JEE exams.