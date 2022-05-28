BigB, Is That You? Amitabh Bachchan's Doppelganger Taking a Stroll in Park Puzzles Fans

Hundreds of people line up outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the megastar. While the chances of actually meeting the Bollywood legend may be slim, there is a possibility that you someday stumble upon his lookalike casually walking in a park. A video has gone viral recently which showed someone who looked like “Big B” taking a stroll in the park with no security in sight. As the video did rounds on the internet, people were left puzzled and many failed to make out that it was not really Amitabh Bachchan.

It turned out that the person was Amitabh Bachchan’s famous doppelganger, Shashikant Pedwal. Pedwal’s striking resemblance with the legendary actor is evident in the video.

Sporting a black hoody, white sneakers, and grey track pants, Pedwal nailed the Big B walk in the clip. From Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic beard to his signature hairstyle, Pedwal made sure that he incorporated every feature of the actor.

Pedwal walked with charisma and left numerous viewers of the video scratching their heads. The clip garnered more than 13,000 likes on Instagram and prompted users to flock to the commentssection. “You look more like Big B than Big B himself,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote “I thought he is Amitabh. Too good performance”. Rest of the Internet too were amazed to see the resemblance and lauded Pedwal’s talent.

As per Pedwal’s Instagram bio, he works as a professor but has been enjoying mimicking Amitabh Bachchan for more than a decade now. Pedwal performs at various events as the Bollywood actor for those who cannot afford the veteran. In addition, Pedwal also pays visits to NGOs and cancer hospitals to cheer up people with his exceptional skills.

He realised his uncanny similarity with Amitabh Bachchan during his college days. Pedwal had always been a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and gradually started learning his dialogues to perform at events.

