buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»BigB, is That You? Varun Dhawan's 'Be Safe' Tweet amid Covid-19 Surge Gets a Collective 'Hain?'
2-MIN READ

BigB, is That You? Varun Dhawan's 'Be Safe' Tweet amid Covid-19 Surge Gets a Collective 'Hain?'

Varun Dhawan / Twitter.

Varun Dhawan / Twitter.

Varun Dhawan found himself in a social media storm after the Bollywood actor tweeted a poster of himself ahead of his birthday while urging netizens to stay safe amid the Covid-19 spike in the country.

India is in crisis. Reports of a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and essential medicines have been reported from across states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and cities like New Delhi. To fight this, good samaritans online and on-ground are helping round the clock to assist and amplify the voices of those who are in dire need. Many who are down with Covid-19 and unable to leave their houses are being fed by volunteers with doorstep delivery of home-cooked meals.

Doing their bit, doctors and celebrities are posting daily reminders on social media that masking up and keeping a safe distance are still the best practices to follow during the coronavirus pandemic.

One such well-meaning tweet came from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday when the Badlapur star tweeted by saying: “be safe guys.” Dhawan tweeted so with a “common DP” of himself.
RELATED STORIES

While Dhawan’s heart was in the right place, his tweet spread like wildfire on the microblogging site Twitter. “What is he trying to say?” asked many users who called the actor “clueless” and felt that Dhawan’s post was “tone-deaf” at best.

Some likened Dhawan’s tweet to the selfies that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan occasionally shares on his Twitter feed.

Like this.

Or this.

Dhawan’s poster was made for his birthday (24 April).

Facing the wrath of social media, the actor promptly deleted his post. Acknowledging that he had perhaps goofed up, Dhawan responded to the social media backlash.

“Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now,” he tweeted in response to a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been shooting in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh for their upcoming movie Bhediya. A new video from the location has surfaced online that shows Dhawan dancing to his movie song Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 21, 2021, 09:26 IST